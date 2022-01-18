Teva settles shareholder lawsuit over generic drug pricing for $420 mln

The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Companies Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) has agreed to pay $420 million to settle shareholder litigation alleging the company hid an anti-competitive scheme to fix the price of generic drugs.

The settlement was disclosed on Tuesday in papers filed in federal court in Connecticut. The company did not admit to wrongdoing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jody Godoy; Editing by Noeleen Walder, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.