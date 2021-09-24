Texas AG moves to force implementation of 'remain in Mexico' policy

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton addresses reporters on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court after the court took up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and clinic buildings interferes with the constitutional right of a woman to end her pregnancy in Washington March 2, 2016. At right is Texas Solicitor General Scott Keller. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Texas AG says 'remain in Mexico' policy should be reimplemented in phases

AG claims Biden admin. not making good faith efforts to comply

Judge said elimination of Trump-era policy was unlawful

(Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office has told a federal judge that the Biden administration is failing to make efforts to comply with a ruling that revived a Trump-era policy requiring individuals who entered the U.S. illegally to be sent back to Mexico to await legal proceedings.

The AG in a filing in Amarillo, Texas, federal court on Thursday said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security should follow the Trump administration's playbook and reimplement the so-called "remain in Mexico" policy in phases instead of waiting to overcome various procedural hurdles.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk last month in a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri said the Biden administration had unlawfully eliminated the program, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, without fully considering its benefits. The administration has appealed the decision to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

DHS in subsequent court filings said it cannot revive the MPP until it reaches agreements with Mexico and Central American countries and enters into contracts to build infrastructure for immigration hearings at the border.

But Paxton's office in moving to enforce the judge's order on Thursday said those obstacles to fully implementing the MPP should not stop DHS from starting the process.

"Defendants could right now be refusing entry to non-Mexican aliens who are claiming asylum from their non-Mexican governments. They aren’t," the AG said. "They could be issuing notices of asylum hearings to those claimants while they rebuild the facilities where those proceedings occur. They aren’t."

DHS and the Department of Justice, which represents the agency, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The MPP program was launched in 2019, triggering objections from immigrant rights groups and Democrats who said it forced migrants to wait in dangerous conditions in Mexico and undermined their ability to seek asylum in the United States.

The Biden administration halted the program in February and has since allowed about 13,000 migrants enrolled in the MPP to enter the United States to pursue their cases.

Republicans criticized the move, saying ending MPP and other restrictive Trump policies would encourage more illegal immigration.

Kacsmaryk in his decision last month said the Biden administration had acted arbitrarily by eliminating the program without adequately justifying the move.

The case is Texas v. Biden, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 2:21-cv-0067.

