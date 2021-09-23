Texas asks 5th Circ to block license for nuclear waste site

REUTERS/Mike Blake

Summary

Summary Related documents Petition asks court to vacate Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval for West Texas site

Gov. Greg Abbott has said the state "will not become America's nuclear waste dumping ground"

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Texas lodged a federal challenge Thursday over the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's granting of a license to construct and operate a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel and waste in the western part of the state.

Governor Greg Abbott and other state officials petitioned the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review a Sept. 13 order by the nuclear regulator authorizing Interim Storage Partners LLC to receive and store up to 5,000 metric tons of spent fuel and about 230 metric tons of low-level radioactive waste for 40 years at a planned repository in Andrews, Texas.

A Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesperson declined to comment, citing its policy not to discuss pending litigation.

Thomas Graham, a spokesperson representing Interim Storage Partners, a joint venture of Waste Control Specialists LLC and Orano USA, declined to comment while the litigation is pending. Interim Storage Partners has said it plans to expand the Texas site in seven additional phases, up to a total capacity of 40,000 metric tons of fuel. That would require additional NRC reviews and approval.

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abbott has opposed the disposal of nuclear waste in his state, tweeting earlier this month: "Texas will not become America's nuclear waste dumping ground."

The material would be stored in canisters and cask systems.

The 5th Circuit petition asks the court to vacate the license, calling it unlawful. It does not detail the state's legal arguments.

The case is State of Texas v. NRC, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-60743.

For State of Texas: Carl Myers of the Office of the Attorney General of Texas

Read more:

U.S. NRC issues license to Texas spent nuclear storage facility

New York, Holtec reach deal over nuclear plant decommissioning lawsuits

Massachusetts, Entergy sub settle lawsuit over nuclear plant decommissioning

Watchdog petitions D.C. Circuit for a voice in nuclear waste battle