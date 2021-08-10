Texas judge shoots down challenge to SEC 'gag order'

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at their headquarters in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Had argued a "gag" provision violated First Amendment

(Reuters) - A Texas federal judge denied a former defendant's bid to lift what his lawyers called a "gag order" in his settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor of Fort Worth said there had been no change in the law or violation of due process to justify modifying Christopher Novinger and his ICAN Investment Group's 2016 settlement with the agency.

The judge said in a footnote that while he is "mindful of the litany of First Amendment concerns" Novinger raised about his agreement not to contradict the SEC's claims, a motion to reopen the case was "not an appropriate avenue" to address them.

Novinger's attorney, Margaret Little of the New Civil Liberties Alliance, said on Tuesday that she and her client are reviewing the ruling.

"Because Congress itself could not pass a statute that silenced defendants who settle with the government, we are confident that a Court of Appeals will agree that a mere agency cannot confer this power on itself through a nefarious and illegally passed rule," Little said.

The case is one of a few challenging the SEC's policy of requiring defendants who settle without admitting the agency's allegations to refrain from later contradicting them.

According to the SEC, Novinger, his company and another co-owner misled investors who bought $4.3 million in life settlement interests from 2012 to 2014.

The defendants including Novinger and ICAN settled in 2016 without admitting to the allegations. They also agreed not to publicly deny the SEC's findings, and that the SEC could reopen the case if the defendants breached the deal.

In a motion in June, Novinger and ICAN asked O'Connor to reopen the case, arguing the provision was void as an unconstitutional restriction on their right to free speech.

The SEC argued that they had voluntarily agreed to the provision, and said that a constitutional problem was not among the rare circumstances that the Supreme Court has said can justify undoing a judgment.

O'Connor agreed on Tuesday, saying the defendants had "ample time to voice any objections during the litigation process."

The case is SEC v. Novinger et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 15-00358.

For the SEC: David Fraser

For Novinger: Margaret Little of New Civil Liberties Alliance

