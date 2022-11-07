Texas law school says fired dean lacked tenure in bid to end bias lawsuit

Summary

(Reuters) - The former dean of Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law did not have tenure and thus was not entitled to certain job protections, state officials said in a motion to dismiss her gender bias and retaliation lawsuit.

Joan Bullock in September sued the university’s board of regents in Houston federal court, claiming she was ousted in June without cause and stripped of her tenured faculty position afterward even though male deans in the past were allowed to remain on the faculty after their deanships ended.

But Bullock was not given tenure when she was hired to head the Houston law school in 2019, according to the university’s motion on Wednesday.

The school is being defended by the Texas attorney general’s office since Texas Southern is a public university.

Only the university’s board of regents may approve tenure—a move it did not take in Bullock’s case, the school argued.

“Whatever tenure status Bullock alleges she received outside of TSU’s policies is generally considered invalid,” the motion said.

Reached Monday, Bullock’s attorney Todd Slobin called the university’s filing “baseless” and an attempt to delay responding on the merits of the case.

“[Texas Southern’s] governing body and officials are responsible for their actions, and they may not abuse tenure protections or terminate a tenured professor absent serious misconduct — which does not exist in this matter,” Slobin said.

The American Bar Association’s law school accreditation standards require deans to have tenure status “except in extraordinary circumstances.”

The university asserts that Bullock lacks standing to sue and that the bulk of her claims are barred by sovereign immunity.

Bullock was hired as dean during a tumultuous period for the school. It was out of compliance with several ABA standards, including one requiring schools to maintain “sound admissions policies.” And it was embroiled in an admissions scandal involving allegations of bribery.

Bullock’s lawsuit claims she brought stability to the school by reforming its admissions office with new hires and procedures and raising the academic credentials of the classes brought in during her tenure. It also came back into ABA compliance while she was dean.

But the law school countered that Bullock’s deanship was marked by declining pass rates on the Texas bar exam, student backlash against her leadership, and a vote of no confidence by the faculty.

“The one class Bullock taught at Thurgood, a 1L tort course, went so poorly that an additional faculty member had to be brought in to assist her,” it said.

