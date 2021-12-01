Texas medical center to pay $4.5 mln to over fentanyl diversion

A seized counterfeit hydrocodone tablets in the investigation of a rash of fentanyl overdoses in northern California is shown in this Drug Enforcement Administration photo. REUTERS/DEA/Handout

(Reuters) - The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, one of the largest medical institutions in the state, has agreed to pay $4.5 million to resolve claims that it allowed its staff to divert fentanyl and other controlled drugs into illegal channels, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The settlement stems from a three-year investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Chad Meacham.The investigation began in December 2018 after two UTSW nurses overdosed on fentanyl and died at the center's Clements University Hospital, according to Meacham's office.

Under the deal, UTSW will hire an outside auditor, institute new employee training and install new security cameras. UTSW cooperated with the investigation and has not admitted liability, according to prosecutors.

The hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to prosecutors, staff diverted fentanyl and other drugs over "significant periods of time," and UTSW failed to report theft and loss to the DEA in a timely manner.

"For years prior to our investigation, U.T. Southwestern exhibited an almost shocking disregard for its obligations under the Controlled Substance Act, enabling some employees to steal and abuse prescription narcotics – including powerful synthetic opioids such as fentanyl," Meacham said in a statement. "In this settlement agreement, we're doing everything in our power to mitigate the threat of opioid diversion by outlining protocols above and beyond what's required by law."

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kenneth Coffin and Andrew Robbins of the Northern District of Texas

For the hospital: John Horn of King & Spalding

