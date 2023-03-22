Texas, oil industry sue Biden admin over prairie chicken protections

Summary Biden admin. overestimated oil drilling impacts, suits say

Battles are latest in decades-long fight over the chickens















(Reuters) - New federal protections for an endangered species of prairie chicken would unnecessarily hamper cattle grazing and oil drilling in Texas and nearby states, according to lawsuits filed by the state and business groups.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and associations representing Permian Basin oil drillers and ranchers asked a federal court in Midland, Texas on Tuesday for an order vacating Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections for the lesser prairie chicken.

The lawsuits challenging the U.S. Interior Department's decision last year to protect the bird are the latest legal action in a decades-long fight over the small, gray-brown grassland grouse.

ESA protections require developers to undergo a costly and sometimes lengthy federal approval process to ensure proposed projects in the bird's habitat in Texas and several Midwestern states won't significantly impact the species.

The plaintiffs said the Interior Department's decision should be vacated because it relied on analysis that overestimated the impacts development and grazing in the region would have on the species.

The Interior Department declined to comment Wednesday. Counsel for the industry groups didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Prairie chicken populations are found in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado — areas that together produced more than 60% of the nation's crude oil in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

A 2014 endangered species listing for the birds was vacated the following year by a federal judge in Texas after it was challenged by oil and gas industry groups. Legal action began again in 2016 when the Center for Biological Diversity and allies filed a new petition with the Fish and Wildlife Service for a listing. They then successfully sued, leading to last year's decision.

The cases are State of Texas et al. v. U.S. Department of the Interior et al. and Permian Basin Petroleum Association et al. v. Department of the Interior et al., in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, case Nos. 7:23-cv-00047 and 7:23-cv-00049.

For Texas: Attorney General Ken Paxton and Assistant Attorneys General Katie Hobson and Brittany Wright.

For the industry groups: Jeff Kuhnhenn and Marianne Auld of Kelly Hart & Hallman.

For the U.S. government: Counsel information not immediately available.

Reporting by Clark Mindock











