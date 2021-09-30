Texas trots out 1911 precedent, uptick in Oklahoma abortions in bid to doom DOJ suit

Related documents MTD View

(Reuters) - The state of Texas says the U.S. Justice Department has no right to sue over a state law that bans nearly all abortions after six weeks because, among other things, the law is forcing women to travel to Kansas and Oklahoma to obtain abortions.

Yep, you read that right: In a motion on Wednesday to dismiss the Justice Department’s suit to block the state law, Texas actually said the U.S. cannot invoke its sovereign interest, including its constitutional oversight of interstate commerce, to challenge the law because “if anything, the act is stimulating rather than obstructing interstate travel.”

Texas' brief, broadly speaking, contends that the U.S. has no justiciable interest in the anti-abortion law, no cause of action and no right to sue the state over a law that relies on private citizens for enforcement. (As you surely recall, the law, known as SB 8, offers a bounty to private citizens to report alleged violations by abortion providers and anyone else who “facilitates” an abortion.)

The Justice Department “claims a ‘sovereign interest’ in making sure states do not violate the Constitution, but that is not an interest that can support standing,” the Texas brief said. “The court should dismiss this case because it lacks subject-matter jurisdiction and because the federal government lacks a cause of action.”

The Justice Department did not respond to my query on the Texas brief, which was filed with U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin. Pitman is scheduled to hold a video hearing Friday on the U.S. government’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

I told you earlier this month about the Justice Department’s rationale for suing Texas. The DOJ contends that the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1895 decision In re Debs – which upheld a contempt ruling against labor leader Eugene Debs for violating an injunction against a strike that shut down rail traffic across the West – gives the federal government broad authority to enforce the public’s constitutional rights.

The Justice Department relied on Debs to establish its Article III standing in a string of civil rights cases in the 1950s, '60s and '70s, arguing that the Supreme Court’s ruling gave the government a right to sue “to promote the interest of all, and to prevent the wrongdoing of one resulting in injury to the general welfare.”

But Texas contended in its new brief that the DOJ misread Debs. According to the state, Debs and subsequent civil rights decisions based on the 1895 precedent all involved clearly defined statutory powers Congress conferred on the federal government. In Debs, for instance, the government’s interest arose from its duty to protect rail commerce and mail delivery, Texas said.

Congress has not enacted any law that empowers the DOJ to sue over abortion access, Texas said, so the government cannot rely on Debs to establish its Article III standing. (According to Texas, the only federal law addressing such access, the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, authorizes suits by state attorneys general, not the federal government.) As I predicted, Texas in its brief pointed to a pair of appellate decisions – a 1977 ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a 1980 case from the 3rd Circuit – rejecting DOJ’s standing to enforce 14th Amendment civil rights without specific statutory authorization from Congress.

Texas separately argued in Wednesday’s brief that the Justice Department has no cause of action. (That’s where the state asserted that the federal government can’t claim interference with interstate commerce because the anti-abortion law is forcing women to hit the road to secure abortions.) Citing 1964’s U.S. v. Madison County Board of Education, Texas said that, unlike states acting as parens patriae, the federal government has no free-floating power to enforce the constitutional rights of its citizens.

Texas also insisted that some of the Justice Department’s specific allegations of injury, such as increased costs for federal agencies that provide abortions to women in federal care or interference with interstate medical regulations, don’t amount to a cause of action.

The U.S., you’ll recall, argued in its complaint that it must be allowed to sue because Texas' law was specifically designed to evade judicial review. In response, Texas trotted out its own ancient Supreme Court precedent to argue that the Justice Department has no standing to challenge the constitutionality of a law that will be enforced by private parties.

In 1911’s Muskrat v. U.S., the justice rejected a suit by two members of the Cherokee Tribe who alleged that they were unconstitutionally deprived of property rights when the federal government empowered the Secretary of the Interior to restrict tribe members’ ability to sell their land. Congress subsequently passed a law that purported to allow tribal members to sue over their allegedly impaired property rights.

The Supreme Court held that the litigation did not present an actual case or controversy. “It is true the United States is made a defendant to this action, but it has no interest adverse to the claimants,” the justices said. The point of the suit, they held, was to determine the constitutionality of the property restrictions by suing the U.S. as a sovereign, but any judgment would not bind private parties engaged in actual land transactions. The court said the validity of the restrictions could only be decided “in suits between individuals.”

Texas argued in Wednesday’s brief that under Muskrat, it is no more a proper defendant in the anti-abortion law challenge than the U.S. was in the property-rights case. “If the Muskrat plaintiffs could not sue a sovereign to challenge the constitutionality of laws enforced through private litigation,” the brief said, “then neither can the federal government here sue Texas.”

When one side relies on an 1895 Supreme Court precedent and the other counters with a 1911 case, we’re talking about fundamental civil procedure questions. Before Pitman even gets to the issue of a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, he’s going to have to decide whether the U.S. has a constitutional right to defend it.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

