Texas university can't charge out-of-state residents more than migrants - judge

(Reuters) - A federal judge has barred officials at University of North Texas from charging out-of-state residents higher tuition than immigrants in the country illegally who under Texas law can pay in-state rates, saying the requirement is unconstitutional.

Friday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan in Sherman marked a victory for a conservative youth organization that sued last year over the requirement and has the potential to impact other public universities in Texas.

Robert Henneke, a lawyer for the plaintiff at the conservative at Texas Public Policy Foundation, said, "This is a seismic occurrence for higher education in Texas."

A spokesman for the University of North Texas, represented by Sandy Hellums-Gomez of Husch Blackwell, said it was reviewing the ruling. It filed a notice of appeal on Sunday.

The plaintiffs, Young Conservatives of Texas Foundation, argued the federal Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 barred migrants living in the country unlawfully from qualifying for in-state tuition unless the rate was made available to all U.S. citizens regardless of residence.

Jordan, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, called that a "straightforward rule" that preempted Texas law that entitles undocumented migrants living in Texas to in-state tuition rates that are denied to non-Texas U.S. citizens.

"Because Texas’s nonresident tuition scheme directly conflicts with Congress’s express prohibition on providing eligibility for postsecondary education benefits, it is preempted and therefore unconstitutional under the Supremacy Clause," Jordan wrote.

He issued an injunction barring two top officials including University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk from simultaneously charging immigrants living illegally in the United States in-state tuition while denying that benefit to U.S. citizens.

The school's website says that the average annual cost of attendance for a Texas resident living on campus and enrolled in 15 hours per semester is $26,554 compared to $38,794 for an out-of-state student.

While the school argued that such a ruling could cost it millions of dollars in lost tuition revenue each semester, Jordan said: "Budgetary constraints do not absolve constitutional violations."

The school also said a ruling against it would mean Texas and the federal government have been in conflict for more than 25 years and that federal law could not be enforced by private plaintiffs and did not preempt state law.

The case is Young Conservatives of Texas Foundation v. The University of North Texas, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 20-cv-00973.

For Young Conservatives of Texas Foundation: Robert Henneke of Texas Public Policy Foundation

For University of North Texas: Sandy Hellums-Gomez of Husch Blackwell

