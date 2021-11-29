Thalidomide morass deepens for Hagens Berman as more clients sue firm

Related documents 2015 Ruling View

Back in 2011, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro filed more than four dozen lawsuits for clients who claimed to have suffered congenital injuries because their mothers took the notorious anti-nausea drug thalidomide in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Those cases have brought the firm all kinds of grief, including a 2015 ruling that Hagens Berman acted with “bad faith and dishonesty” in continuing to litigate three of the suits after discovery showed plaintiffs’ claims to be baseless or time-barred. Since 2014, the firm has been enmeshed in a court-ordered investigation of its initiation and prosecution of the thalidomide cases.

Special master William Hangley, who is looking in particular at Hagens Berman’s 2014 agreement to ditch claims against defendant GlaxoSmithKline Plc at the same time that GSK dropped a bid for sanctions against the firm, has already turned up evidence that a Hagens Berman lawyer altered a document he sent to a client to justify the firm’s withdrawal from her case. Another client who testified in the special master's investigation subsequently sued the firm for allegedly deceiving her about the progress of her case. Hagens Berman settled with her in 2020 on undisclosed terms.

Now five additional clients have sued Hagens Berman over its handling of their thalidomide claims. Their Nov. 24 complaint in federal court in Philadelphia alleges that Hagens Berman has betrayed its thalidomide clients, sacrificing their claims and obstructing the special master’s investigation in an attempt to hide its own misconduct.

Most recently, the lawsuit alleges, Hagens Berman unilaterally waived privilege over some of its clients’ confidential information when it disclosed that information to an expert witness hired to opine on the propriety of the firm’s conduct. That waiver has exposed confidential work product to thalidomide defendants, the lawsuit asserts, and has cast doubt on the continued viability of claims by Hagens Berman clients.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for Hagens Berman’s alleged breach of its fiduciary duty to its clients.

Hagens Berman name partner Steve Berman, who is also a defendant in the new lawsuit, did not respond to my email query. The firm told me in 2015, after U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond of Philadelphia issued the sanctions decision accusing Hagens Berman of litigating in bad faith, that it brought the thalidomide cases in the good-faith belief that science had only recently established a link between the drug and injuries sustained by the firm’s clients.

The firm’s ethics expert, onetime Fox Rothschild chair Abraham Reich, also concluded in a recently docketed report that Hagens Berman was justified in both filing its clients’ lawsuits and then, after additional discovery, seeking to withdraw as counsel for some clients who refused to dismiss their claims. (Yes, that’s the expert report that prompted Diamond to find Hagens Berman had partially waived privilege on its work product. Hagens Berman disputes that it waived confidentiality.) Reich described the firm’s pre-litigation investigation of its clients' medical histories and the injuries linked to thalidomide. That research gave the firm enough reason to file the lawsuits, the expert said. But when more extensive discovery showed that some clients’ injuries were not linked to thalidomide or that their mothers could not have taken the drug, Reich said, it was ethically appropriate for Hagens Berman to withdraw.

The new lawsuit against Hagens Berman was filed by Nicholas Boebel of Hansen Reynolds and Matthew Weisberg of Weisberg Law. They both declined to comment. Boebel and Weisberg previously represented Hagens Berman client Carolyn Sampson, who settled with the firm last year. That settlement followed a tart decision from Diamond, who recounted the thalidomide cases’ devolution into “endless litigation respecting [Hagens Berman’s] refusal to provide the most basic discovery, the absence of a good-faith basis for pursuing at least some plaintiffs’ claims, the imposition of sanctions, questionable voluntary dismissals and contested motions to withdraw.”

The new complaint cites emails that allegedly show Hagens Berman and co-counsel in thalidomide cases fretting from the beginning of the litigation about their slim odds of surviving statute of limitations defenses, even as they assured clients otherwise. The suit also contends that Hagens Berman misled its clients about its 2014 agreement with GlaxoSmithKline. The firm told clients that there were “compelling strategic advantages” in dismissing claims against GSK while continuing to pursue cases against other thalidomide defendants. What it failed to say, according to the new suit, was that Hagens Berman was getting a “multimillion-dollar windfall” from GSK’s agreement to drop its sanctions claim.

Clients have been left in limbo, the suit alleges, as the seven-year investigation by special master Hangley wears on with no end in sight. Hagens Berman has told thalidomide plaintiffs that Hangley and Diamond are to blame for the delay, the complaint said. But, according to the suit, it’s actually Hagens Berman that has stood in the way of the investigation by (among other things) filing procedural motions and appeals to limit the scope of the probe and attempting to block testimony from disaffected client Sampson. (The special master agreed to hear testimony from Sampson after she sent the court a 2018 letter asserting that Hagens Berman “has been lying to me for at least three years.”)

Hagens Berman has sought to withdraw as counsel to one of the plaintiffs in the new suit, arguing that the firm cannot credibly allege that thalidomide, rather than genetics, caused his injuries. He has opposed that withdrawal. The other four plaintiffs in the complaint are still represented by Hagens Berman in their thalidomide cases, though the firm recently warned them in a letter that “[the special master] believes your cases have no merit and we should not have filed them.”

Hagens Berman told clients in that letter that it continues to have faith in the thalidomide litigation, despite all of the setbacks. But based on the new suit, at least five of its clients don’t share that faith.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Thalidomide judge reams Hagens Berman for 'bad faith and dishonesty'

