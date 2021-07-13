Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TIAA unit reaches $97 million settlement over retirement investments

The headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - A unit of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America agreed to pay $97 million to tens of thousands of customers who were misled into moving their retirement investments into higher-fee accounts, regulators said on Tuesday.

The payout by TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services includes a $9 million civil fine, and was announced by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York
