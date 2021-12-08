TikTok class counsel accuse Edelson of ‘grossly distorted’ attacks in injunction fight

Related documents Motion to vacate View

(Reuters) - Jay Edelson of the eponymous Chicago firm regards himself as a champion of plaintiffs’ rights, an unabashed truth-teller who is not afraid to expose the shady tactics of other plaintiffs lawyers, no matter how once-venerated.

Clearly, not everyone shares that view.

On Tuesday, class and defense counsel in a privacy class action against video sharing app TikTok Inc accused Edelson of filing an unfounded motion for the sole purpose of publicly airing a bitter fight with TikTok plaintiffs' lawyer Katrina Carroll of Lynch Carpenter. TikTok defense lawyers from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati said Edelson had “manufactured” the motion to “drag an irrelevant, private squabble” into the public record. Class counsel claimed Edelson had grossly distorted the facts of his conflict with Carroll, who asserted in her own declaration that Edelson’s motion was “false, inflammatory and offensive,” and “a baseless personal attack.”

Yikes!

Edelson’s motion was itself pretty juicy, although it takes some explaining. The Nov. 26 filing asked U.S. District Judge John Lee of Chicago to vacate or modify a preliminary injunction that the judge entered at the same time he granted preliminary approval to a $92 million settlement to resolve class allegations that TikTok improperly harvested data (including biometric information) from its users. The injunction barred class members from participating in separate proceedings, including arbitration, related to the allegations in the class action.

Edelson said in the motion that the law firm was engaged in an arbitration that could conceivably be considered related to the class action, so it needed the injunction to be lifted. (All of the details about the arbitration, including Edelson’s explanation of its connection to the class action, alas, are sealed.) The firm described the preliminary injunction as “highly abnormal,” in part because it contained a provision requiring violators to pay fees to class counsel, and said it ran afoul of precedent from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The injunction, Edelson’s brief asserted, had become part of a “multi-front campaign” by class counsel Carroll to “threaten” and “intimidate” Edelson after the firm filed a harshly critical objection to the proposed class settlement.

We don’t know how Carroll allegedly deployed the threat of the injunction because that part of the Edelson brief is redacted. But the Edelson motion describes a strange series of exchanges between Carroll; Carroll’s husband, who is an Illinois state legislator; and a lobbyist whom Edelson had hired to urge state lawmakers not to tamper with Illinois’ biometric privacy statute.

The Edelson lobbyist was in contact with Carroll’s husband last March, around the time that Jay Edelson was denouncing the proposed TikTok settlement.

According to Edelson's Nov. 26 motion, Carroll’s husband told the Edelson lobbyist to pass on a message to Edelson: Drop the objection and apologize to his wife.

The lobbyist then spoke to Carroll herself. In Edelson’s account, Carroll was confrontational, comparing Jay Edelson to Donald Trump, falsely claiming that he owed her money and vowing that she would never cooperate with Edelson's political moves to protect the Illinois privacy law.

Then, according to Edelson’s motion, Carroll acted “in apparent retaliation for [Edelson] not withdrawing its client’s objection in this case and as part of Ms. Carroll’s stated goal to ‘take down’ Edelson.”

As I said, that “apparent retaliation” is redacted. But Edelson's motion suggested that the firm believed Carroll's action put the firm at risk of being found in contempt of the class action's injunction on related proceedings.(I emailed Jay Edelson and Edelson partner Ryan Andrews about the Dec. 7 filings but didn’t hear back. Carroll and co-class counsel also didn’t respond to my queries. TikTok lawyer Tony Weibell of Wilson Sonsini declined to comment.)

Carroll’s newly filed declaration offers a different account of the conversations with the Edelson lobbyist. The lobbyist, Carroll said, wanted her husband’s backing for the Illinois privacy law, but he told the Edelson rep that he would not vote for or against the proposed revision of the statute because Carroll frequently brings class action claims under the privacy law. Carroll said her husband also told the Edelson lobbyist that Jay Edelson’s criticism of the TikTok settlement, including in tweets during the initial settlement hearing, were offensive – but, according to Carroll, he did not demand that Edelson withdraw its objection.

The lobbyist then reached out to Carroll herself, according to Carroll’s declaration, to ask for her help in defending the Illinois biometric privacy law. Carroll said she told the lobbyist that she did not have a cordial relationship with the Edelson firm and did “not wish to be associated" with the firm's lobbying efforts.

But it was absurd, Carroll said, for Edelson to suggest that she and her husband would sabotage the privacy law as part of a campaign against the Edelson firm. Carroll pointed out that if she’d done that, she’d be hurting her own practice.

Nor did she interfere in Edelson's arbitration, Carroll said. She is not a party to the arbitration, she said, and does not represent a party whose identity is redacted. “Edelson’s wild speculation," she wrote, “is simply untrue.”

Carroll joined co-class counsel from Fegan Scott and Bird, Marella, Boxer, Wolpert, Nessim, Drooks, Lincenberg & Rhow to argue, less heatedly, that Edelson’s motion to vacate the injunction was improper because the firm is not a class member, so that it’s not even subject to the injunction. (Edelson said it is a class member because the firm posts on TikTok, but class counsel and TikTok pointed out that there’s a carve-out for lawyers in the class action, including Edelson as counsel to an objector.)

Class and defense counsel also said that if Edelson had simply asked, they would have said the injunction did not encompass the firm’s arbitration, “thus obviating the need for any motion practice.” Edelson, they said, seemed instead to be spoiling for a fight.

But you'd expect no less from a class action renegade. Gunfights are part of the job description.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

