Column: Today’s jurors are not OK (and probably don’t like you)

Jurors sit in the jury box (rear) and the defense sits at the small table (front L), in Part 31, Room 1333 of the New York State Supreme Court, Criminal Term at 100 Centre Street, in New York, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Angry. Impatient. Anxious. In a bad mood. Short-attention span.

All that describes today’s jurors, whose post-pandemic views of lawyers, corporate defendants and our justice system in general are increasingly — even alarmingly — negative, according to new research by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Complex litigation practice co-heads William Oxley and Meghan Kelly gave me a sneak peek at the findings, which are based on a survey of more than 1,000 people eligible for jury service. The San Francisco-founded firm plans to publish more project details on its website later this month, as well as to draw on the full findings in formulating trial strategy and training associates.

Survey respondents were selected to reflect the composition of jury pools in jurisdictions where verdicts of $10 million-plus — so-called nuclear verdicts — have been most common over the past decade. Those jurisdictions include counties in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas, New Jersey and New York.

For those of us who believe in niceties like the rule of law, the survey results are grim, though perhaps not entirely surprising in an era of political polarization, social justice upheaval and a thrice-indicted former president who asserts that the U.S. Justice Department has been weaponized for political ends.

As Kelly noted, the survey shows “an increasing distrust of institutions across all (demographic) groups — though the distrust is based on different reasons.”

Survey participants were polled online last August, answering 150 questions on a wide range of legal issues. Orrick declined to say how much it spent on the research, but told me the firm devoted more than 100 lawyer hours to the undertaking.

Before the pandemic, two-thirds of potential jurors reported having “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust in the U.S. justice system, according to Orrick’s survey, which also incorporates prior data collected over the past decade by the firm's jury consultant partner on the project, Trial Partners.

Today, that number stands at less than half.

Moreover, before the pandemic just 8% of potential jurors reported having no confidence in the justice system, versus 17% today — more than double.

What’s behind the shift in attitude? There’s no single answer, but one finding struck me: 57% of respondents said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year in the Dobbs abortion case lowered their confidence in the administration of justice.

(Apparently when you throw precedent out the window, it reverberates beyond the legal academy.)

At the same time, more than half believe that “current laws are outdated and applying them does not consistently serve justice.”

Beyond feeling dubious about the legal system’s integrity, respondents indicated they're also increasingly hostile to big business. Pre-pandemic, 27% said they viewed large corporations negatively, versus 45% now — nearly double.

In addition, more than three-quarters of the respondents — 77% — said they favor punitive damages to punish corporations, up 8 points from before the pandemic, and 62% think an “important function” of juries is to “send messages to corporations to improve their behavior.”

Survey respondents weren’t too fond of corporate lawyers either. Only 23% of potential jurors said they had a positive impression of “lawyers who defend the corporations sued in lawsuits,” while 37% reported a negative opinion. The other 40% said they were neutral or had no opinion.

Plaintiffs lawyers' — who’ve apparently shed the old ambulance-chaser stereotype — are far more popular, with 58% of survey respondents reporting a positive view of “lawyers who represent injured people in lawsuits.” A mere 13% of respondents had a negative opinion of such lawyers.

Overall, jurors today are more willing to make snap judgments, Oxley said, and to “filter out facts that don’t match what their opinions are.”

For example, potential jurors were asked hypothetically whether they would side with an individual or a large corporation — no further details — in a dispute. Pre-pandemic, 61% said they would have no opinion, just as one might hope in trying to seat an unbiased jury.

But post-pandemic, the respondents with no pre-conceived opinion fell to just 33%, while the percentage of potential jurors saying they would side with the individual rose from 33% to 59%.

For Big Law litigators and their corporate clients, these are some formidable headwinds to navigate — but the survey also hints at winning strategies.

For example, a whopping 91% of respondents agreed strongly or somewhat with the statement that “How a company responds to a mistake it makes is as important as the mistake itself.”

“Jurors understand that not every company gets everything right” all the time, Kelly said. Tailoring an appropriate response upfront could stave off liability down the road.

How a case is presented can make a big difference too.

The survey showed that two-thirds of potential jurors agreed that “making an emotional connection to the subject matter and the people involved in the trial” would be important in reaching “a fully informed decision.”

Plaintiffs lawyers' have long excelled at this, Oxley said, while defense lawyers have traditionally been more “ivory tower, talking about the law and facts.”

But making an emotional appeal isn’t just for plaintiffs. “It can be and needs to be used effectively by corporations,” he said, appealing to jurors’ “sense of right and wrong and fairness.”

Notably, even though many survey respondents dislike corporations, more than three-quarters of them also agreed that “People will often bring false claims to get money they do not deserve.”

The key to getting today’s jurors on your side is giving them reasons to justify their basic emotional response. “The way people make decisions is not fact-based,” Oxley said. “It’s a fallacy to say ‘Use your head, not your heart.’ Our research shows making an emotional connection with jurors is important to their decision-making.”

