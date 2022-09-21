Tom Girardi's possessions head to auction, from Steinway piano to Pokemon

Fine furniture and artwork in a room in Tom and Erika Jayne Girardi’s Pasadena, California mansion. The hand-painted cabinet on the left is among the items being auctioned off as part of the bankruptcy proceedings against disbarred lawyer Tom Girardi. John Moran Auctioneers/Handout via REUTERS

Companies Girardi & Keese Follow

(Reuters) - The contents of disbarred attorney Tom Girardi's Pasadena, California, mansion are set to be auctioned off on Wednesday, more than a year after his legal practice collapsed, his marriage to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne Girardi crumbled and he and his law firm were forced into bankruptcy.

Among the objects up for auction are a first-edition copy of Niccolò Machiavelli's "The Works"; a sculpture by Glenna Goodacre, who created the Vietnam Women's Memorial in Washington, D.C.; and a Steinway grand piano with an estimated value between $40,000 and $50,000.

Most of the pieces, which also include fine furniture and artworks by Joan Miró and John Seward Johnson, are relatively familiar fare for the 53-year-old auction house handling the sale, John Moran Auctioneers, said company president Jeff Moran.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

But other pop culture items, including a signed poster of the 1999 New York Yankees, a signed WWF Wrestlemania 2000 flag and a rare holographic Charizard Pokémon card, were found in a storage room in the basement.

"Normally we don't sell Pokémon cards, but if we can raise a few hundred more dollars, we'll do it," Moran said. The auction, which is both online and in person, also includes glass awards celebrating Girardi's legal career, valued between $200 and $300 for a set of three.

Chicago law firm Edelson sued Girardi and his estranged wife Erika in 2020 for allegedly using $2 million in litigation settlement funds meant for airplane crash victims to bankroll a glitzy lifestyle.

Since then, Girardi has lost his law license, and both he and his law firm Girardi Keese were forced into bankruptcy by their creditors.

Girardi has not directly responded to allegations about the settlement funds, although attorneys representing him have acknowledged the money was not distributed. Erika Girardi's attorney has said the reality star is "completely innocent" of related claims.

Moran and his company were hired by Jason Rund, the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing Tom Girardi's bankruptcy estate, to auction off items that were found in the mansion.

Promotional materials for the auction noted Tom Girardi's disbarment and Erika Girardi's reality TV and singing careers. The combined drama is driving interest in Wednesday's sale, Moran said.

"I think there’s a great fascination within the legal profession of one of their storied colleagues and how this is his final chapter. You have legions of followers of Erika Jayne Girardi and that drama," Moran said.

Property belonging to the law firm was auctioned off separately last year, generating more than $232,000 in sales, according to a Sept 2021 report from ThreeSixty Asset Advisors LLC. ThreeSixty was hired by Elissa Miller, the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing the Girardi Keese bankruptcy estate, to handle the sale.

That auction included a signed Muhammad Ali boxing glove and a bronze bust of Girardi himself. The item that fetched the most was a signed Marc Chagall painting that sold for $24,250, according to the report. The statue of Girardi sold for $800.

Read more:

Girardi, firm forced into Chapter 7 liquidation as judge weighs appointing guardian

Tom Girardi and reality star wife sued for alleged theft of Lion Air settlement funds

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.