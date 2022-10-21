Top New York court revives protections for buyers of annuities, life insurance

Summary - 2018 rule requires agents, brokers to act in ‘best interest’ of consumer

(Reuters) - New York’s highest court on Thursday reinstated a 2018 regulation that requires life insurance and annuity producers to base their sales recommendations on the best interest of the consumer, regardless of the adviser’s compensation or other incentives.

The New York Court of Appeals – the state’s top court – overturned an intermediate appellate ruling that the regulation was unconstitutional because it lacked “sufficient concrete, practical guidance” on how to comply with the standard.

“Because the Department of Financial Services (DFS) appropriately exercised its authority to create a carefully considered and clear regulation, we find no basis to invalidate the regulation,” Judge Madeline Singas wrote for the unanimous Court of Appeals.

The decision is a loss for the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of New York (“Big I NY”) and other challengers. Lisa Lounsbury, the group’s president and CEO, said they “respect the court’s position” but “strongly disagree with the decision.”

The 2018 rule “lacks the clarity necessary for independent insurance agents and brokers to understand what is expected of them as they operate on a daily basis,” Lounsbury said in an emailed statement. Nevertheless, she added, the “commitment that New York independent insurance agents and brokers have to insurance consumers will not waver.”

Representatives of DFS and the New York Attorney General’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the Court of Appeals, Insurance Regulation 187 initially applied only to annuity contracts, and required them to be “suitable” for the consumer to whom they were offered.

The 2018 amendment kept the “suitability” standard, added the “best interest” requirement, and expanded the regulation to cover life insurance contracts as well as annuities.

Big I NY and others sued to block the amendment on several grounds, arguing it was unconstitutionally vague and an impermissible exercise in policymaking, that it exceeded DFS’s rulemaking authority, and was arbitrary and capricious.

The challengers lost in New York’s trial-level court, but won in the Appellate Division in April 2021.

The Appellate Division found several key terms ambiguous -- including “best interest,” “recommendation,” and “suitability information” – and said the lack of clarity gave DFS “virtually unfettered discretion” to determine whether a violation had occurred.

The Court of Appeals, however, found the regulation clearly defined those terms via “standard legal terminology” with “an accepted meaning long recognized in law and life.” It also rejected the challengers’ other arguments, which the Appellate Division had found it unnecessary to consider.

The case is In the Matter of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of New York Inc et al v. New York State Department of Financial Services et al, New York Court of Appeals No. 73, opn. 2022.

For Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of New York: Howard Kronberg of Keidel, Weldon & Cunningham

For the DFS: Assistant Solicitor General Sarah Rosenbluth, New York Attorney General’s Office

