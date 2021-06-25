Top Texas court nixes suits against gun seller over shooting

A police hat hangs outside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Federal law shields Academy Sports from suit over Colorado shooting

Appeal would not provide adequate remedy, court finds The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Sporting goods retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors cannot be sued by the survivors or family members of the victims of a 2017 mass shooting at a rural Texas church for selling the gunman the rifle he used, the state's highest court has ruled.

In a unanimous opinion issued Friday, the Supreme Court of Texas found that the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) shielded Katy, Texas-based Academy, granting its petition for mandamus requiring a lower court to dismiss the lawsuits.

Stephen Vladeck of the University of Texas at Austin School of Law, who represented the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Academy's lawyer, Dale Wainwright of Greenberg Traurig.

On Nov. 5, 2017, Devin Kelley opened fire at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church in rural Texas, killing 26 people. It was the deadliest mass murder in the state's history.

Kelley had purchased the Ruger AR-556 he used in a San Antonio Academy store, entering his home address in Colorado Springs on the federal Firearms Transaction Record form that needs to be completed before a firearm can be sold.

The first lawsuit was filed against Academy soon after the shooting, and four lawsuits encompassing 16 plaintiffs were eventually consolidated in a Texas state court. A trial court denied Academy's motion for summary judgment and refused to allow an interlocutory appeal, and a mid-level appellate court denied the company's petition for mandamus.

Academy petitioned the state Supreme Court in 2019, arguing that the PLCAA barred the lawsuits and that its rights would be violated if it was forced to continue litigating them. The PLCAA generally bars gun sellers from being liable for gun violence, with some exceptions.

The plaintiffs argued that two exceptions applied.

First, they said the sale violated a state law, because the gun was sold to a Colorado resident packaged with a large-capacity magazine, which was illegal in Colorado.

Justice Debra Lehrmann, writing for the court on Friday, rejected that argument. She said that, while the federal Gun Control Act did bar retailers from selling firearms to out-of-state customers in violation of their home states' laws, that prohibition did not extend to magazines.

"Because the Gun Control Act did not regulate the sale of the magazines, the Colorado law prohibiting their sale was immaterial," she wrote.

Second, the plaintiffs said that the sale fell under a "negligent entrustment" exception, because selling the gun with a high-capacity magazine was likely to result in harm.

Lehrmann, however, said that the PLCAA did not itself create a private cause of action for negligent entrustment, but only allowed such claims where they exist under state law. She wrote that Texas does not recognize negligent entrustment claims based on sales because its courts have held that once a seller no longer has control over an item, it cannot be liable for its use.

"Extending a common-law negligent-entrustment claim to a sale of chattel, which results in the seller's relinquishing control over the very thing that is subsequently used in a manner that causes harm, contradicts that reasoning," she wrote.

The case is In re Academy Ltd, Supreme Court of Texas, No. 19-0497.

For Academy: Dale Wainwright of Greenberg Traurig

For plaintiffs: Stephen Vladeck of the University of Texas School of Law

Read more:

Family sues retailer for sale of gun used in Texas church massacre