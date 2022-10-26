Town must bargain with firefighters’ union over termination policy - N.Y. top court

Summary

Summary Law firms State law allows public employers to fire injured workers after year’s absence

Court says separate law, ‘sweeping’ public policy demand negotiation over procedures















(Reuters) - Public-sector employers in New York must bargain with unions over the process for terminating the employment of workers who are injured in the line of duty and are unable to return a year later, the state’s highest court held Tuesday.

While a New York statute expressly authorizes those terminations, it does not exempt termination procedures from a separate law that establishes “the ‘strong and sweeping’ public policy in favor of collective bargaining in this state,” Court of Appeals Judge Shirley Troutman wrote for the unanimous top court.

The decision reverses a 2020 ruling in favor of the City of Long Beach, which refused to bargain with the Long Beach Professional Firefighters Association over the single pre-termination hearing the city unilaterally offered firefighter Jay Gusler in 2015.

The city argued that collective bargaining was inconsistent with Civil Service Law Section 71, which has authorized such terminations since 1958. The New York legislature specifically intended Section 71 to “strike a balance” between the interests of public employers and their long-absent workers.

The union, however, argued that termination procedures are “terms and conditions of employment” subject to collective bargaining under New York’s Public Employees Fair Employment Act, commonly known as the Taylor Law.

The New York State Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) ruled for the union, and a state-court judge upheld the agency’s determination. However, the intermediate Appellate Division ruled for the city in 2020, finding Section 71 was exempt from the Taylor Law’s collective bargaining requirement.

Reversing on Tuesday, the top court said Section 71 exempts the city’s “right to terminate” from mandatory negotiation, not “the procedures necessary to effectuate that right.”

The union’s lawyer, Louis Stober, called the outcome “one of my most satisfying victories” in over 38 years of representing public sector labor unions.

“Every public sector employee in the state will benefit from the right to have negotiated protections in place,” Stober wrote in an email.

Attorneys for the city and PERB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gusler, the injured firefighter, was not a party to the litigation. According to Stober, the city never terminated Gusler’s employment, and he retired without ever returning to work.

The case is In the Matter of City of Long Beach, Respondent, v. New York State Public Employment Relations Board, Appellant; Long Beach Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF, Local 287, Appellant.

For City of Long Beach: Terry O’Neil of Bond, Schoeneck & King

For New York State Public Employment Relations Board: General Counsel Michael Fois

For Long Beach Professional Firefighters Association: Law Office of Louis D. Stober Jr











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.