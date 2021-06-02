Trade groups challenge NYC ‘just cause’ law for fast-food staff

As Phase One of reopening begins in Northern Virginia today, a waiter in a face mask to protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19) serves diners seated outdoors at a restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Two restaurant trade groups have filed a lawsuit claiming New York City’s new law prohibiting fast-food restaurants from firing workers or cutting their hours without just cause amounts to a forced unionization scheme.

The Restaurant Law Center and the New York State Restaurant Association, represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius, said the law set to take effect next month imposes onerous requirements on fast-food businesses typically only seen in collective bargaining agreements and is preempted by federal labor law, according to a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday.

The groups pointed to the Service Employees International Union's involvement in drafting the law, saying the union was aiming to circumvent the National Labor Relations Act after years of unsuccessful efforts to unionize fast-food workers.

"Absent negotiations and bargaining with a union, the RLC’s and NYSRA’s members would never have agreed to the substantive and procedural requirements included in the just cause laws," the groups said.

The city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, which is charged with enforcing the law, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did SEIU, which is not named in the lawsuit.

The New York City Council in December passed two related bills, one of which will require that fast-food businesses have just cause before firing employees or decreasing their hours by more than 15%. The measure also gives workers the ability to compel arbitration of wrongful termination claims.

The second bill will require that when fast-food restaurants engage in layoffs, they do so according to seniority so that the most recently hired workers are the first to be discharged. Both laws, which will cover an estimated 67,000 workers, apply only to businesses that are part of chains with at least 30 locations nationwide.

In Friday's complaint, the RLC and NYSRA said the laws improperly interfere with the collective bargaining process by imposing terms on businesses without requiring any concessions from workers. And they violate the Federal Arbitration Act by forcing employers to submit to arbitration without first agreeing to do so, the groups said.

The trade groups are seeking an injunction blocking enforcement of the law and a declaration that they violate the NLRA and FAA.

The case is Restaurant Law Center v. City of New York, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-04801.

For the groups: Leni Battaglia of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

For the city: Not available