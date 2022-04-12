TreeHouse Foods names Scott Ostfeld to board in settlement with Jana Partners

A boardroom is seen in an office building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

April 12 (Reuters) - Packaged food maker TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS.N) said on Tuesday it had appointed Scott Ostfeld, a partner of activist investor Jana Partners LLC, to its board as part of an agreement with the New York-based hedge fund.

Jana Partners, which owns a 9.2% stake in TreeHouse, has been pushing for changes at the private-label food group since last year and nominated two directors to the company's board in December. read more

TreeHouse last month said it had decided against selling itself, but added it may look at options to divest certain parts of its business. read more

Ostfeld's appointment comes just over a year after TreeHouse settled with Jana and appointed two independent directors to its board. read more

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said Ostfeld, who was previously a board member at Slim Jim snack maker Conagra Brands Inc (CAG.N), will join its board as a class III director, with a term expiring at the company's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

With Ostfeld's appointment, TreeHouse's board has 11 directors.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

