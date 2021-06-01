Trio of firms steers KKR, CD&R’s Cloudera purchase

People come out of a boardroom in Berlin, Germany, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins, Kirkland & Ellis and Debevoise & Plimpton are steering private equity firms KKR & Co Inc and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s $5.3 billion cash deal to take cloud data company Cloudera Inc private.

The transaction, announced on Tuesday, would result in Santa Clara, California-based Cloudera delisting from the New York Stock Exchange as cloud services providers have faced a flood of demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal is expected to close in 2021’s second half.

The Latham corporate deal team working with Cloudera is led by partners Tad Freese and Mark Bekheit.

Cloudera, which provides cloud-based software and platform to enterprises, including financial firms and government agencies, counts activist investor Carl Icahn as its largest shareholder.

The technology enterprise went public in 2017 through a $225 million initial public offering guided by Fenwick & West and underwriters’ counsel Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian.

On the other side of the deal, Kirkland and Debevoise have teamed up to advise affiliates of CD&R and KKR on the acquisition.

The Kirkland team is headed by corporate partners including David Klein, Richard Campbell and Leo Greenberg, while the Debevoise team is led by partner Jeffrey Ross.

Both firms have a long history of representing the two private equity investors.

Kirkland most recently advised KKR on its investment in specialty film maker Charter Next Generation Inc, according to a May firm press release. And the firm said in May 2019 that it had guided CD&R in its $150 million investment in pizza franchise MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings LLC.

Debevoise previously represented the investors in the creation of some of their investment funds.

The firm said in January that it steered KKR in the formation of KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors SCSp, a $3.9 billion fund devoted to making infrastructure-related investments across the Asia Pacific. Debevoise also aided CD&R in the closing of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund XI with roughly $16 billion in commitments, which was CD&R’s largest ever fund at the time, according to a firm press release.

Latham, Kirkland and Debevoise all rank in the top 25 legal advisors to the more than 21,450 deals announced and completed so far this year, according to data provider Refinitiv. Latham is in fifth place, with Kirkland trailing close behind in eighth slot, based on the combined value of the deals they’ve advised on in 2021. Debevoise currently holds the No. 11 position.

The Cloudera acquisition is part of a wave of M&A deals announced in recent months. Separately, Cloudera said it would acquire software-as-a-service platforms Datacoral Inc and Cazena Inc in two transactions to boost its public cloud offering. The terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The number of M&A transactions this year is up nearly 15.8% from the same period last year, according to Refinitiv.

Cloudera's financial advisor is Morgan Stanley & Co LLC. CD&R and KKR's are GCA Advisors LLC, BofA Securities Inc, William Blair & Co LLC, Perella Weinberg Partners LP, Cowen Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

