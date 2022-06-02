Troutman Pepper hires Fenwick privacy partner remotely in Florida

The logo of law firm Troutman Pepper is seen at their legal offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Brent Hoard joins Troutman Pepper in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

His online firm bio lists his location as "virtual office"

(Reuters) - Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders said Thursday the large law firm has brought on privacy and cybersecurity partner Brent Hoard from Fenwick & West as a remote hire.

Troutman Pepper said Hoard will be based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where the firm does not have an office, according to its website. Hoard's biography on the 1,200-lawyer firm's website lists his location as "virtual office."

The firm declined to comment Thursday on the "virtual office" and how many lawyers are associated with it. A web search shows several other Troutman Pepper lawyers have "virtual office" listed as their locations in their online firm bios.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Some big firms have increasingly hired fully remote lawyers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as demand for legal services surged while presence in the physical office was largely de-emphasized.

Husch Blackwell created its own "virtual office" in July that the firm has branded "The Link."

A few firms, including Cooley and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, are letting lawyers decide if they ever want to go back into the office.

Large firms have also recently been hiring in South Florida, with or without brick-and-mortar presences. Kirkland & Ellis, Winston & Strawn and King & Spalding have opened Miami offices this year, while Sidley Austin has hired lawyers there so far without an office launch.

Hoard's hire comes more than a month after Troutman Pepper hired Jim Koenig from Fenwick to co-chair its privacy practice. Like Koenig, Hoard previously worked at law firm Paul Hastings and consulting firms Booz Allen Hamilton and PwC.

A Fenwick spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Hoard's departure.

Read more:

Troutman Pepper swipes privacy practice co-chair from Fenwick

Husch gives virtual office high marks after 3 months: 'This is definitely going to be a trend'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.