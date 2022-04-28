Troutman Pepper swipes privacy practice co-chair from Fenwick

The logo of law firm Troutman Pepper is seen at their legal offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Jim Koenig joins Troutman Pepper in New York

Koenig has law, business background at Paul Hastings, PwC, Booz Allen The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders has hired Jim Koenig to co-lead its privacy and cybersecurity practice from Fenwick & West, where he held the same role.

Troutman Pepper said this week that Koenig, who previously served as a leader of privacy and security practices at consulting firms PwC and Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined as a partner in its New York office.

The 1,200-lawyer firm is a product of the 2020 merger of two large firms, Atlanta-founded Troutman Sanders and Philadelphia-founded Pepper Hamilton.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Koenig said the merger has brought together lawyers with subject matter knowledge across areas relevant to privacy, such as financial services, healthcare and advertising technology, as well as those with expertise in regulatory and litigation work.

Going forward, he said there are plans to hire for the practice, including people who have experience working in companies, to be able to combine legal and industry knowledge.

Privacy and cybersecurity lawyers have been in high demand in the past few years as both large and emerging companies grapple with an evolving legal and regulatory landscape, and consider new ways to use data and technology.

Koenig has represented large companies on regulatory matters before the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Civil Rights, the firm said. He also advises companies on emerging technologies.

Koenig, who co-founded the International Association of Privacy Professionals, moved to Fenwick in 2017 from Paul Hastings.

He is the latest privacy lawyer to join Troutman Pepper after the firm hired health care data privacy partner Jonathan Ishee from McGuireWoods earlier this month.

A Fenwick spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Koenig's departure.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.