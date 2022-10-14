Tuna buyers to justices: Circuits not split over classes with uninjured members

Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents Starkist Co. Follow















(Reuters) - Over the summer, StarKist Co. and its friends in the business lobby threw red meat (or was it sushi-grade tuna?) to class action skeptics on the U.S. Supreme Court.

They urged the justices to grant review of an en banc ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that purportedly disregarded precedent from two other federal circuits to certify purchaser classes with a potentially huge portion – 28% -- of uninjured class members.

This week, class counsel in the tuna litigation told the Supreme Court that the case is not nearly as tasty as StarKist and its amici have portrayed it to be.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In an opposition brief from counsel of record David Frederick of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, three classes of wholesale tuna purchasers argued that the en banc 9th Circuit didn’t create a circuit split, didn’t certify classes with uninjured plaintiffs and didn’t really do anything other than approve a trial judge’s rigorous analysis of expert reports on the impact of an acknowledged price-fixing cartel among tuna producers.

This isn’t red meat (or the aforementioned sushi-grade tuna), the opposition brief suggested. It’s moldy bread that the justices should toss in the garbage.

OK, I may have gotten carried away with the metaphor. But you get the idea. StarKist’s lawyers at Latham & Watkins, along with amici from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a bevy of other trade groups, have cast the tuna case as the Supreme Court’s long-awaited opportunity to clarify that classes cannot be certified if they contain more than a handful of uninjured class members. The tuna classes said in this week’s opposition that this isn’t the right case because it doesn’t even present the issue.

The justices, you probably recall, avoided ruling on the uninjured class member question in 2016’s Tyson Foods, Inc v. Bouaphakeo, citing case-specific reasons. But even in the Tyson ruling, the court highlighted concerns about uninjured class members potentially recovering damages. And since then, two federal appellate courts – the 1st Circuit in 2018’s In re: Asacol Antitrust Litigation and the D.C. Circuit in 2019’s In re: Rain Freight Fuel Surcharge Antitrust Litigation – have specifically held that classes cannot be certified if they contain more than a handful of class members who have not actually been injured.

StarKist and its amici told the Supreme Court that the tuna cartel case is a perfect example of why the justices need to step in. One of the defendants’ experts estimated that as many as 28% of the purported class members in a class expert’s damages model might have experienced no injury from allegedly illegal overcharges. By nevertheless upholding class certification, StarKist said in its petition, the 9th Circuit created a direct conflict with the 1st and D.C. Circuits.

Moreover, StarKist said, the 9th Circuit decision raised fundamental concerns about class members’ constitutional standing by opening the door to damage awards for uninjured plaintiffs – a prospect that the Supreme Court has already warned against.

“The 9th Circuit's approach flouts this principle by permitting the certification of classes engorged with uninjured individuals, with nothing to prevent damages (or settlements) being directed to individuals -- a particular concern given the enormous pressures for settlement as soon as a class is certified,” StarKist said.

The tuna classes’ Oct. 11 brief, on the other hand, asserts that the en banc 9th Circuit didn’t split with the 1st and D.C. Circuits. In all three cases, the brief argued, courts applied the same legal framework to different facts. That the appellate courts reached different conclusions about whether classwide issues predominated over individual facts, the brief said, is the result of variation in the facts -- not the stuff of circuit splits.

Unlike the plaintiffs in the D.C. and 1st Circuit case, the tuna classes said, plaintiffs in the tuna case never conceded that their classes contained uninjured class members. The 28% stat cited repeatedly by defendants and by the dissent in the en banc ruling was an estimate, the opposition brief said, from a defense expert who was merely critiquing a plaintiffs' model, not even providing his own.

So the whole debate about whether the 9th Circuit’s tuna ruling countenances classes with hordes of uninjured members is a red herring, according to the classes.

“Petitioners mischaracterize the court of appeals’ decision as establishing a rule about ‘the presence of uninjured class members,’” the brief said. The 9th Circuit “applied no such rule. It left district courts discretion to address disputes about class-member injury ‘on a case-by-case basis.’” (The tuna classes also said that the “ominous” invocation of class members’ Article III standing by StarKist and some amici was hollow because the 9th Circuit found the class evidence was adequate to establish each class members’ right to sue.)

I pointed out when the 9th Circuit issued its en banc ruling – which reversed a three-judge panel decision decertifying the tuna purchaser classes – that the majority disputed the dissent’s assertion that it had split with the 1st and D.C. Circuits. And indeed, as the classes told the Supreme Court in their new brief, the author of the en banc decision, Judge Sandra Ikuta, has joined a panel opinion in a subsequent 2022 case, Harvey v. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, vacating approval of a class settlement because the case record contained evidence that some class members had not been injured. That ruling, the class suggested, shows that the 9th Circuit continues to evaluate class member injuries on a case-by-case basis.

StarKist counsel Gregory Garre of Latham told me via email that despite the classes’ argument, “the circuit conflict is both real and outcome determinative.” The classes’ argument to the contrary, Garre said, “is flatly contradicted both by the en banc 9th Circuit’s categorical rejection of the de minimis rule adopted by other circuits, and the way in which the outcome of this case flip-flopped in the 9th Circuit from the initial panel decision (which adopted the de minimis rule) to the en banc decision (which rejected it).”

Read more:

Did the 9th Circ. just create a split on a key class certification issue?

Class status of tuna buyers upheld on appeal in win for plaintiffs' bar

StarKist, amici push standing arguments to en banc 9th Circ. in class cert challenge

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.