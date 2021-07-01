Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Tupy wins U.S. antitrust approval for Teksid deal, with conditions

2 minute read

The crest of the United States Department of Justice at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian auto parts company Tupy (TUPY3.SA) agreed to scale back its acquisition of Italy's Teksid to resolve U.S. antitrust concerns that the deal could lead to higher prices for heavy-duty vehicles, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Under the deal, which was announced in December 2019, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) agreed to sell its Teksid cast-iron automotive components business to Tupy for an enterprise value of 210 million euros ($249.17 million). Fiat in 2020 merged with PSA group to create Stellantis (STLA.MI).

Tupy will still acquire Teksid's operations in Brazil and Portugal but will refrain from purchasing the Mexican operations, the Justice Department said.

"Tupy's decision to restructure their merger is a victory for American engine manufacturers and consumers," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard Powers. "As originally proposed, the transaction would have eliminated competition that keeps prices low and quality high for vital industries such as transportation and agriculture."

($1 = 0.8428 euros)

Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry InsightBusiness implications of AI within tax & accounting
Industry InsightA better way to fight fraud with data analytics
Finance & BankingThompson Coburn makes New York debut with midsize merger
Legal IndustryBCLP sets global office return plan, with weekly 'team-up' days