Turkey producers lose bid to toss antitrust case

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge in Chicago on Monday declined to dismiss private civil antitrust claims against Butterball LLC, Cargill Inc, Perdue Farms Inc and a group of other turkey suppliers accused of conspiring to fix prices and curb supply in the market.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said in her order that plaintiffs representing direct and indirect purchasers of turkey meat from 2010 to 2017 will be allowed to pursue claims against defendants including 10 turkey suppliers.

Kendall ruled on amended complaints that she permitted the plaintiffs' to bring after dismissing a price-fixing allegation at an earlier stage of the litigation.

She said in Monday's ruling that "plaintiffs' claims give rise to an inference of a price-fixing conspiracy sufficient to state a claim and survive the motion to dismiss."

The defendants, also including Hormel Foods Corp, denied the allegations in their bid to dismiss the plaintiffs' claims.

They argued in a jointly signed court filing in March that "despite access to expansive discovery, plaintiffs do not allege any direct evidence" of a price-fixing conspiracy. The companies also said "plaintiffs ignore obvious alternative explanations for that conduct other than conspiracy."

Lawyers for Butterball, Cargill, Perdue and Hormel did not immediately respond to messages on Monday seeking comment. Corporate representatives either declined to comment or did not immediately reply to similar messages seeking comment.

The direct purchaser plaintiffs include Olean Wholesale Grocery Cooperative Inc in New York and John Gross and Co Inc in Pennsylvania, and indirect purchasers included Sandee's Catering, also in New York.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to messages on Monday seeking comment.

The plaintiffs alleged that the defendant turkey suppliers "encouraged and monitored each other's supply restraints and pricing."

Tyson last year settled with the direct purchaser plaintiffs for about $4.6 million and with the indirect plaintiffs for $1.75 million. Tyson continued to deny the plaintiffs' allegations.

The settlement was the first in the turkey antitrust litigation before Kendall.

The case is In re Turkey antitrust litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:19-cv-08318.

For direct purchasers: Shana Scarlett of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; and Joseph Bruckner of Lockridge Grindal Nauen

For indirect purchasers: Jonathan Cuneo of Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca; Don Barrett of Barrett Law Group; Robert Clifford of Clifford Law Offices; and Jon Tostrud of Tostrud Law Group

For Perdue: Douglas Baldridge of Venable

For Butterball: Marc Rosenthal of Proskauer Rose

For Cargill: Britt Miller of Mayer Brown

For Hormel: Colby Kingsbury of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

