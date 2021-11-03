Twice-sued ex-broker accuses SEC of forum-shopping

The headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Summary Guy Gentile wants agency ordered to withdraw from Florida case

Case violates New Jersey judge's ruling, he argued

(Reuters) - Guy Gentile, a former broker sued in two different federal courts by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has asked a judge in New Jersey to sanction the agency for forum shopping.

Gentile claims the SEC flouted an October 2020 ruling dismissing a stock manipulation lawsuit against him in New Jersey. The ruling allowed the SEC to refile and add allegations about Gentile's now defunct broker-dealer, SureTrader.

Instead, the SEC abandoned its New Jersey lawsuit and sued Gentle in Florida, alleging Gentile marketed Bahamas-based SureTrader so that U.S.-based day traders could evade margin requirements and failed to register it as a broker-dealer.

An SEC spokesperson did not immediately reply to request for comment.

Gentile's attorney Adam Ford of Ford O'Brien argued in a motion on Tuesday that the new lawsuit was an attempt to forum shop. The SEC had treated Gentile's Bahamas business as part of the New Jersey case and should be held to that, he said.

He asked U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti to order the SEC to withdraw its Florida complaint and fine the agency $175 a day if it failed to do so.

The allegations are the latest volley in Gentile's years-long fight with the SEC.

Gentile began cooperating with prosecutors investigating penny stock manipulation in 2012, under what his lawyers said was a verbal agreement that he would not be charged.

Gentile was nonetheless hit with criminal charges and a parallel lawsuit by the SEC in New Jersey in 2016.

The criminal case was dismissed in 2017 and the civil case in 2020. The SEC sued Gentile and his company over the broker-dealer allegations in March 2021.

The case is SEC v. Gentile, No. 2:16-cv-01619, U.S. District Court, District Of New Jersey.

For gentile: Adam Ford of Ford O'Brien

For the SEC: Alice Sum