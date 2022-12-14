Twitter drops law firm criticized by Elon Musk from child exploitation case

Law firms Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Follow















(Reuters) - Twitter Inc is continuing to shake up its legal team, dropping a law firm that CEO Elon Musk disparaged before he bought the social media company and replacing it with a new one in a lawsuit over illegal content on the site.

Silicon Valley-founded law firm Cooley was defending Twitter against claims, which the company has denied, that it promoted material on its platform depicting child sexual abuse. On Tuesday, litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals without explanation that it will be taking over the case.

Partners at both law firms declined to comment. Neither Musk nor Twitter, which has lost many members of its communication team, responded to requests for comment.

Musk said on Twitter in May that his electric car company Tesla Inc wanted lawyers who are "hardcore streetfighters," singling out Cooley and another firm by name for having "white-shoe lawyers" who "thrive on corruption."

Court records show Cooley was a go-to firm for Twitter before the Musk acquisition, representing it in lawsuits filed by disgruntled investors and people who had been banned from its platform.

The Wall Street Journal in January reported that Tesla had pressed Cooley to fire one of its own lawyers, a former government attorney who had interviewed the tech mogul as part of a federal securities probe. Tesla and SpaceX stopped working with the firm after Cooley refused, the report said. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Musk and Tesla also dropped Cooley and brought on Quinn Emanuel in December 2021 to defend the carmaker against an investor lawsuit alleging Musk's tweets negatively affected the company's value.

It is not clear if the substitution of law firms in the California sexual exploitation case signals a change in Twitter's litigation strategy. The lawsuit, brought last year by a mother and her son, said Twitter failed to remove sexually explicit images of the son while he was a minor. Both sides appealed after a San Francisco federal judge dismissed most of the claims last year.

Musk has said he wants to combat child porn on the site and has criticized how Twitter previously handled such material. But he has also made deep cuts to staff responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content.

Earlier this week, Twitter disbanded its voluntary Trust and Safety Council, which advises on site decisions.

The company's outside counsel swap is the latest in a series of legal staffing changes at Twitter since Musk took the company private in October in a $44 billion deal. Legal affairs and policy officer Vijaya Gadde was among the first people Musk fired.

Musk said on Twitter last week that James Baker, a former FBI general counsel who was serving as the company's deputy general counsel, had been "exited" for allegedly working to suppress information related to Twitter's internal workings. Baker could not immediately be reached.

The New York Times on Tuesday reported that Quinn Emanuel partner Alex Spiro was no longer working at Twitter, in part due to his earlier decision to keep Baker on at the company.

A person close to the matter said Spiro, who never left Quinn Emanuel, continues to represent Musk and his companies and was always expected to take a less prominent role at Twitter after Musk's initial ownership transition. Disagreements between Spiro and Musk are "not a new thing," the person said.

Federal court records show Spiro is representing Tesla in at least two ongoing cases.

Reporting by David Thomas











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.