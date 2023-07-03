Twitter stalling hundreds of ex-workers' legal cases: lawsuit

Summary

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc was sued on Monday for allegedly refusing to proceed with nearly 900 arbitration cases filed by ex-employees who were laid off or quit after Elon Musk acquired the social media company last year.

The proposed class action filed in San Francisco federal court claims Twitter has blocked at least 891 cases from proceeding by not paying initial arbitration fees, despite requiring laid-off workers to sign agreements to arbitrate legal disputes in exchange for severance pay.

The lawsuit was filed by Fabien Ho Ching Ma, who was laid off by Twitter in November 2022, and like hundreds of other ex-employees claims the company failed to pay promised severance.

When workers bring legal claims in arbitration pursuant to an agreement, the employer is required to cover the initial filing fees of roughly $1,500 in order for a case to proceed. Ma says that JAMS, the arbitration service selected by Twitter, informed workers last week that it would decline to arbitrate any cases in which the company has not paid the fee.

Twitter no longer has a media relations department. The company responded to an email request for comment with an automatic reply containing a poop emoji.

Ma is represented by Shannon Liss-Riordan, a Boston-based lawyer who has filed a series of lawsuits and about 2,000 individual arbitrations stemming from Twitter's mass layoffs that began last year.

The company laid off more than half its workforce as a cost-saving measure after Musk acquired the company in October, and many more have quit.

The pending lawsuits make various claims, including that Twitter targeted women and workers with disabilities for layoffs, reneged on severance agreements and failed to give advance notice of layoffs required by federal and state laws. Twitter has denied wrongdoing in the cases in which it has filed responses.

In Monday's lawsuit, Ma is seeking an order requiring Twitter to pay arbitration fees and allow the pending cases to proceed. The workers who filed the underlying cases are collectively seeking more than $5 million in damages, according to the complaint.

The case is Ma v. Twitter, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-3301.

For Ma: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan

For Twitter: Not available

Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York















