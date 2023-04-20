U. Chicago first to settle financial aid price-fixing claims in U.S. court

Summary

(Reuters) - The University of Chicago will become the first school among 17 prominent colleges to settle claims that they conspired for many years to restrict financial aid and overcharged students by billions of dollars in violation of U.S. antitrust law.

The preliminary settlement between the private liberal arts university and the plaintiffs was disclosed on Wednesday night in a court filing, and it was the first pact in the lawsuit since it was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois last year.

The terms of the proposed deal were not immediately publicly disclosed.

Plaintiffs' lawyers said in the court filing announcing the deal that they and the University of Chicago's attorneys will "work to negotiate and finalize a settlement agreement."

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly will have a chance to weigh approval of the accord, which applies only to the University of Chicago and not the other defendant schools.

A spokesperson for the university on Thursday in a statement said it had reached an "agreement in principle" to resolve the litigation.

Plaintiffs' lawyer Eric Cramer of Berger Montague in a statement said they will spend time now "hammering out the details" of the deal before presenting it to the court.

Kennelly was told briefly about the settlement at a hearing in the case on Thursday but did not ask questions, saying he would do that at a later time as needed.

Chicago, Brown University, Yale University, Columbia University and other schools that were sued in the lawsuit have denied liability. Kennelly last August ruled against the defendant schools' early bid to dismiss the case.

The plaintiffs have estimated the class size of former and current students at more than 200,000.

The lawsuit accused all of the defendants of having considered prospective students' financial needs in weighing whether to offer admission, disfavoring students who need aid.

Early settlements in antitrust conspiracy cases can put litigation pressure on other non-settling defendants.

It is common for settlement pacts in antitrust conspiracy cases to require a defendant's cooperation with the plaintiffs as they continue to pursue their claims against others in an alleged conspiracy.

The case is Henry v. Brown University, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:22-cv-00125.

For plaintiffs: Eric Cramer of Berger Montague; Robert Gilbert of Gilbert Litigators & Counselors; and Edward Normand of Freedman Normand Friedland

For University of Chicago: James Cooper of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

