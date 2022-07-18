Uber, U.S. DOJ settle lawsuit on overcharging people with disabilities

An Uber office is shown in Redondo Beach, California, U.S. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 18 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) will offer "several million dollars" in compensation to more than 65,000 Uber users, who were charged discriminatory fees due to disability, as a settlement to resolve a lawsuit, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

The lawsuit had alleged that the ride-hailing company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

As part of the agreement, Uber said it was committed to waive wait-time fees for riders who certified they needed more time to get to the car because of their disability.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

