UC Hastings law school sued by namesake's heirs over name change

Summary Alumni and six descendants of Serranus Hastings claim the school's removal of his name breaches 1878 contract

They dispute historians who say Hastings ordered the killings of Native Americans















(Reuters) - A group of alumni from the University of California Hastings College of the Law and six descendants of its namesake Serranus Hastings sued the state and school officials Tuesday to stop them from dropping the Hastings name.

Hastings was a California Supreme Court justice and founded the law school in 1878, but historians have said he also orchestrated killings of Native Americans in order to remove them from ranch land he purchased in Northern California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30 signed a bill authorizing changing the school's name to the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, after years of debate over Hastings’ legacy.

Tuesday's lawsuit disputes Hastings' role in any killings, calling the controversy the work of “modern-day cancel-culturalists” relying on “poorly sourced opinion pieces."

“Although there is no known evidence that S.C. Hastings desired, requested, or knowingly encouraged any atrocities against Native Americans, the accusations against S.C. Hastings soon snowballed,” the San Francisco state court complaint said.

The law school said in a statement Tuesday that it is "disappointed" that the plaintiffs are trying to prevent the name change and that it remains "committed to moving forward" with the rebranding.

"The bill’s passage was the result of a lengthy, deliberate, and transparent process at the college that included years of research, several public hearings and input from a wide range of community stakeholders," the school said.

The plaintiffs are being represented by the Dhillon Law Group, Michael Yamamoto LLP, and the Center for American Liberty, a non-profit organization that bills itself as a defender of civil liberties.

"In his time, Hastings was a civil rights leader and neither he, nor his descendants or the graduates of this fine institution, deserve the smear job orchestrated by politicians for their own purposes," Center for American Liberty CEO Harmeet Dhillon said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges the name change breaches an agreement California made with Hastings in 1878 when he gave $100,000 in gold to establish the school. The contract stipulated that Hastings would serve as its inaugural dean, that an heir or representative would always hold a seat on the school’s board of directors, and that it would forever be called the “Hastings College of the Law,” the lawsuit claims.

The law school has been debating a name change since 2017, when adjunct professor John Briscoe described actions he said Hastings took against Native Americans in a San Francisco Chronicle op-ed. Hastings promoted and financed “Indian-hunting raids” that killed at least 283 men, women and children in the 1850s, according to Benjamin Madley, a history professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The school's rebranding is slated to take effect in early 2023.

The case is Hasting College Conservation Committee v. State of California, Superior Court of California County of San Francisco.

For Plaintiffs: Harmeet Dhillon of Dhillon Law Group

