UK firms pledge to cut litigation's environmental cost

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP office, Frankfurt, Germany REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Summary

Summary Law firms Firms to reduce paper use and travel

Pandemic already moved litigation online

Clients face pressure to cut carbon footprints The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A group of law firms including Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Mishcon de Reya, Simmons & Simmons and Holman Fenwick Willan pledged Monday to reduce the environmental impact of their litigation in England and Wales by limiting travel and paper use.

Their plans to cut carbon largely revolve around a lesson law firms learned in the coronavirus pandemic: Much litigation can be handled online.

"As an industry, we must build on this experience and ensure that we don't simply revert to the old ways of doing things," HFW disputes partner Damian Honey said in a statement. "The goal is to reach a point where the most environmentally sustainable options in litigation and dispute resolution become the default, rather than a conscious decision."

The pledge, convened by Mishcon de Reya associates Jenny Hindley and Olivia Wybraniec, asks signatories to use email instead of printed correspondence when possible and to consider attending hearings online instead of in person. If lawyers must go to court, they should get there by public transit, bike or foot, according to the pledge.

It had nine signatories as of Monday, including law firms Addleshaw Goddard and Kennedys and legal tech company Opus 2 International Ltd.

The new pledge comes as corporate clients face increased pressure to cut carbon emissions.

This year Exxon Mobil Corp lost board seats to activists pushing it to enhance its climate change strategy, and BlackRock's chief executive warned companies it invests in that they must show plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. In 2020, Delta Air Lines Inc pledged to become carbon neutral and Microsoft Corp pledged to become carbon negative, taking into account emissions tied to its law firms.

Law firms' biggest sources of carbon emissions include their paper use, the energy used in sprawling office spaces and the fossil fuels burned by extensive business travel, according to members of the Law Firm Sustainability Network.

At least one major global law firm, Baker McKenzie, has a chief sustainability officer. In 2019, that firm pledged to reduce its emissions from energy consumption by 92% by 2030, and to curb its business travel emissions by using video conferencing.

Read more:

Corporate pressure to cut carbon trickles down to law firms