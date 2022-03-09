Ukrainian man charged in major ransomware spree extradited to U.S. -Justice Dept

A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. One of the largest ever cyber attacks is slowing global internet services after an organisation blocking "spam" content became a target, with some experts saying the disruption could get worse. To match INTERNET-ATTACK/ REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files (POLAND - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)

March 9 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian man charged last year with conducting one of the worst ransomware attacks against American targets has been extradited to the United States and made a court appearance on Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department said.

"According to an August 2021 indictment, Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, accessed the internal computer networks of several victim companies and deployed Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to encrypt the data on the computers of victim companies," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Vasinskyi was allegedly responsible for the July 2021 ransomware attack against Florida software provider Kasey, the department said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.