Under Armour, Wilson Sonsini partner clash over antitrust subpoena

(Reuters) - Under Armour Inc has asked a U.S. judge to force a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati attorney to comply with a subpoena about his partial ownership of an enterprise suing the athletic apparel company in federal court in Pennsylvania.

Lawyers for Baltimore-based Under Armour said in a court filing on Wednesday that Wilson Sonsini partner Stu Williams' status as a lawyer should not impede responding to a subpoena that the sportswear giant issued as part of the litigation. Williams is not a defendant in the case.

Williams was described in filings as a principal of Pennsylvania-based Multiple Energy Technologies LLC, which accused Under Armour in 2020 of trying to curb competition in the market for clothing that contains a "recovery enhancing" material called a "bioceramic" powder.

Under Armour's lawyers at Duane Morris are building their defense, and they argue Williams has failed to provide requested information. Williams contends the document demand is "overbroad and unduly burdensome."

Under Armour, which recorded second-quarter net revenue of $1.57 billion, is fighting claims that it has tried to stop other clothing manufacturers from doing business with Multiple Energy Technologies.

Under Armour's attorneys told U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan in Pittsburgh that it was "beyond dispute" that Williams was a principal and "significant investor" in Multiple Energy. They also argued that Williams cannot "immunize discoverable material" by asserting that he has performed legal work for Multiple Energy.

Williams, a New York-based litigator, and a lawyer representing him, Ryan James of Tucker Arensberg, on Wednesday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

A lawyer for Under Armour, Kevin Allen of Duane Morris, and a spokesperson for the company did not immediately reply to similar messages.

Multiple Energy broadly alleged Under Armour sought to "block completely any smaller rival from entering the market with innovative products."

Under Armour contends "MET has engaged for many years in negotiations with multiple companies" in the development of products containing MET's technology.

Lawyers for Under Armour said the subpoena to Williams was "narrowly tailored" and that the company "has spent considerable resources" attempting to enforce it.

Williams' lawyer, James, argued in Wednesday's filing that the information Under Armour wants can be obtained from Multiple Energy and that the subpoena is a "deliberate attempt to harass" Williams and his firm. He also said "most, if not all, responsive documents" will be subject to various privileges and can't be disclosed.

The case is Multiple Energy Technologies, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, No. 2:20-cv-00664-NR.

For plaintiff: Thomas Butler of White and Williams

For defendant: Kevin Allen of Duane Morris











