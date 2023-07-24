Unilever sued by charity group over Degree 'Not Done Yet' slogan

Summary

Companies

Law Firms I'm Not Done Yet Foundation said Degree deodorant ads will cause confusion

Lawsuit said Unilever responded to concerns with "empty promises"

July 24 (Reuters) - A nonprofit that supports teenage cancer patients sued Unilever (ULVR.L) in Brooklyn federal court on Monday, claiming Unilever's use of the phrase "Not Done Yet" in ads for Degree deodorant and other products violates its trademark rights.

The Garden City, New York-based I'm Not Done Yet Foundation said in its lawsuit that Degree's motivational ad campaign threatens to confuse consumers and damage its ability to raise money.

An attorney for the foundation declined to comment. Representatives for U.K.-based Unilever did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The I'm Not Done Yet Foundation was formed by Peter Menges, whose son Bobby died of cancer at 19, to support adolescent and young-adult cancer patients and survivors. The complaint said the foundation has been using the name since 2018 and owns federal "I'm Not Done Yet" and "Not Done Yet" trademarks.

The lawsuit said Unilever applied to register its own "Not Done Yet" trademark to use with products like deodorant, shampoo and body wash in 2021. According to the foundation, Unilever risks causing confusion by using the slogan in inspirational ads that convey the "same, strong, empowering message" as its mission.

Unilever also uses the phrase in connection with its social impact programs, which increases the risk of confusion with the charitable foundation, according to the lawsuit.

The foundation said "corporate behemoth" Unilever could saturate the market with the slogan and cause it to lose control of its branding. According to the complaint, Unilever responded to the nonprofit's concerns with "empty promises of resolution."

The group asked the court to block Unilever from using the phrase and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

The case is I'm Not Done Yet Foundation v. Conopco Inc d/b/a Unilever, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-05581.

For the foundation: Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme and Mallory Chandler of Pryor Cashman

For Unilever: attorney information not available

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









