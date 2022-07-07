UnitedHealth accused of underpaying for telehealth

The logo of UnitedHealthcare is shown in Cypress, California April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Barclay Damon, LLP Follow

Zuckerman Law Follow

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of systematically underpaying for telehealth services since the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Connecticut on Thursday by a Chicago woman using the pseudonym CP, seeks to represent a class of "at least hundreds and likely thousands" of beneficiaries of UnitedHealth insurance plans covered by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA).

UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CP, who is covered by a UnitedHealth plan through her employer, received in-person psychotherapy from an out-of-network provider before the pandemic, according to the complaint. In July 2020, she switched to telehealth therapy.

Under the terms of her plan, reimbursement for out-of-network services was 110% of the rate allowed by Medicare, according to the complaint.

In March 2020, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services increased its rates for telehealth to match those for in-person services, in light of the pandemic. For psychotherapy, that increased the telehealth rate in the Chicago area to $98.56 per 45-minute session, from $88.81, according to the complaint.

CP said that UnitedHealth nonetheless continued to reimburse her 110% of the older rate, or $97.69. The correct rate should have been $108.42, she said.

CP said the company continued to pay the lower rate after she complained of the underpayment, violating its fiduciary duty under ERISA.

The case is CP v. United Healthcare Insurance Co et al, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 3:22-cv-00850.

For the plaintiff: Caroline Reynolds, D. Brian Hufford, Jason Cowart and Andrew Goldfarb of Zuckerman Spaeder, Meiram Bendat of Psych-Appeal Inc and Lizz Acee of Barclay Damon

For UnitedHealth: not available

Read more:

UnitedHealthcare gets much of lawsuit over denial of mental health coverage tossed

Ruling limiting mental health benefits undermines fight against addiction, three AGs say

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.