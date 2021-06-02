Unproven stem cell therapy subject to FDA regulation -11th Circ

Vials of extra-embryonic stem cells are pictured at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regeneration Medicine and Stem Cell Research at the University of California San Francisco in San Francisco March 10, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - A Florida clinic that markets a stem cell-based treatment for a wide range of diseases is subject to regulation by the Food And Drug Administration, a federal court has ruled, upholding a lower court’s injunction banning the treatment.

A unanimous panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected US Stem Cell Clinic LLC's argument that the treatment at issue falls under exceptions from FDA regulation granted to certain treatments that use patients' own tissue.

The clinic and its attorney Pamela Chamberlin of Mitrani Rynor Adamsky & Toland did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did the FDA.

The Sunrise, Florida-based US Stem Cell Clinic is one of a number of so-called regenerative medicine clinics around the country that have offered largely untested treatments based on human stem cells. The treatment challenged by the FDA worked by removing fat from patients, extracting tissues from that fat that contained stem cells, and re-injecting it.

The company claimed that the process could treat numerous conditions including Parkinson's disease, arthritis, diabetes, stroke, liver disease and congestive heart failure, among others.

The FDA inspected the clinic in 2015 and 2017 and found that it failed to maintain sanitary conditions. The clinic responded that its treatment was not a drug and that it was exempt from FDA regulation.

In 2018, the agency sued the clinic in the Southern District of Florida, saying that its treatment was an adulterated drug under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act because there was no evidence that it was either safe or effective for any condition. It sought an injunction barring the clinic from administering the treatment unless it could show it was safe and effective.

US Stem Cell Clinic countered that its treatment fell under two exceptions for human tissue-based products.

One is the "same surgical procedure" exception, which covers the extraction of tissue from a patient and re-implantation in the course of a single surgical procedure. The other is an exception covering the "homologous" use of human tissue, meaning that the tissue serves the same basic function in the recipient as in the donor - for example, a skin graft.

U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro in Fort Lauderdale disagreed, granting the FDA's injunction, and the 11th Circuit affirmed.

"The procedure does not fall within the first exception because the biological material implanted into the patient is not the same as that removed and the procedure does not fall within the second exception because the Clinic intends the stem cells to perform functions after the procedure beyond the basic functions the stem cells performed prior to the procedure," Circuit Judge Douglas Ginsburg of the D.C. Circuit, sitting by designation, wrote for the panel.

Ginsburg was joined by 11th Circuit Judge Adalberto Jordan and Senior Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus.

The case is United States v. US Stem Cell LLC et al, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-13276.

