Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

UPS to pay $5.3 million to resolve U.S. international mail probe

1 minute read

The company logo for United Parcel Service (UPS), is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) (UPS) has agreed to pay $5.3 million to settle claims it falsely reported delivery times for U.S. Mail carried internationally, the Justice Department said Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service contracted with UPS to pick up U.S. mail at six locations in the United States and at various Department of Defense and State Department locations abroad. This is the fifth civil settlement involving air carrier liability for false delivery scans and the United States has recovered more than $70 million, including prior settlements with United Airlines and American Airlines .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Industry Insight