'Uptown Funk' royalty lawsuit against BMG dropped by Gap Band heirs

Companies Law Firms Wilson family argued BMG owed unpaid royalties under contract

BMG said heirs lacked right to sue over Bruno Mars hit















(Reuters) - The heirs of Gap Band members Robert and Ronnie Wilson have dropped their lawsuit against BMG Rights Management over royalties from Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's 2014 hit song "Uptown Funk," according to a Tuesday filing in Manhattan federal court.

The Wilson family told the court they were dismissing the case without prejudice, which means it could still be refiled. It was not clear if the case had been settled, and representatives for the two sides could not immediately be reached on Wednesday.

Tulsa, Oklahoma brothers Charlie, Robert and Ronnie Wilson formed the Gap Band in 1967. Robert died in 2010, and Ronnie died in 2021.

Robert and Ronnie's heirs accused BMG in January of breaking a 2015 agreement that entitled them to a copyright interest in "Uptown Funk," which incorporates elements of the Gap Band's 1979 song "I Don't Believe You Want to Get Up and Dance (Oops Upside Your Head)."

The heirs separately sued Mars and Ronson in Oklahoma in 2021 before dropping the case last year.

The complaint against BMG said Robert and Ronnie's composition rights in the Gap Band song were assigned to Minder Music Ltd, which signed the agreement. The heirs said they reclaimed their copyrights from Minder in 2016, and that BMG has not paid them their share of the royalties since.

BMG told the court in a February letter that the heirs did not have the right to sue over its agreement with Minder.

The case is Wilson v. BMG Rights Management (US) LLC, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-00281.

For the Wilson family: Michael Steger of the Law Offices of Michael D. Steger

For BMG: Ross Bagley and Ilene Farkas of Pryor Cashman

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington











