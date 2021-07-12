Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. agencies sign memorandum to boost competition in maritime industry

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Maritime Commission on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to foster cooperation and communication between the agencies to boost competition in the maritime industry.

The memorandum establishes a framework for the Justice Department's Antitrust Division and the commission to continue regular discussions and review law enforcement and regulatory matters affecting competition in the maritime industry. President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at lowering the costs of shipping goods.

Reporting by David Shepardson
