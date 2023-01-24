U.S. appeals court appears sympathetic to lowering workplace bias bar

Summary 5th Circuit's current standard says workers can only sue over "ultimate" employment decisions

Female jail guards sued Dallas County over mandatory weekend shifts that male peers were not required to work















(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday seemed poised to lower the bar for proving employment discrimination in a case involving sex-based scheduling for Texas jail guards, but struggled with where to draw the line.

The full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard oral arguments over whether to abandon its decades-old rule that federal anti-discrimination law only prohibits bias in "ultimate employment decisions" such as hiring, promotions and setting pay.

The case involves female guards at the county jail in Dallas County, Texas, who say a policy requiring only women to work on weekends amounts to unlawful sex discrimination. A three-judge panel last August said that because scheduling is not an ultimate employment decision, the claims had to be dismissed. But the panel urged the full 5th Circuit to take up the case and revisit that standard.

The court granted en banc review in October. On Tuesday, several of the 18 judges who heard the case suggested that the 5th Circuit's standard was out of step with federal law, which prohibits bias with respect to any terms, conditions and privileges of employment.

Every other federal appeals court has adopted a less strict standard, such as requiring that discriminatory acts have a material effect on working conditions to form the basis of a lawsuit.

At the same time, the 5th Circuit judges seemed skeptical of claims by Madeline Meth of Georgetown Law School, who represents the jail guards, that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlaws any deferential treatment such as a boss only inviting men to lunch.

“I think you can win without going this far,” said Circuit Judge James Ho, an appointee of Republican President Donald Trump.

The guards are backed by the U.S. Department of Justice, which appeared at Tuesday's argument to push for a ruling that workers can bring Title VII claims over discriminatory shift assignments.

Jason Schuette of the Dallas District Attorney's Office, who argued for the county, told the court that loosening its Title VII standard would lead to lawsuits over trivial decisions such as doling out office supplies.

“A plaintiff ... could say I didn't get two pencils and a pen and it was based on sex, so let's start the discovery process,” Schuette said. “There is no barrier.”

Dallas County has acknowledged that it had a sex-based scheduling policy for jail guards but says it was necessary to comply with state regulations on jail staffing.

U.S. District Judge David Godbey in Dallas dismissed the proposed class action in 2021, finding that scheduling was not covered by Title VII under 5th Circuit precedent. The 5th Circuit panel last year reluctantly affirmed that decision.

The case is Hamilton v. Dallas County, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-10133.

For Hamilton: Madeline Meth of Georgetown Law Appellate Courts Immersion Clinic; and Jay Ellwanger of Ellwanger Law

For Dallas County: Jason Schuette of the Dallas District Attorney's Office

For the United States: Anna Baldwin of the U.S. Department of Justice

Read more:

Appeals court should revisit high bar for bias claims, panel says

Court says U.S. workplace bias law covers unwanted transfers











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.