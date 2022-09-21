U.S. appeals court casts doubt on H&R Block's early win in Block trademark dispute

An H&R Block tax preparation office is pictured after the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service extended the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Summary

Summary Law firms Lower court barred use of 'Block' with Block Inc's 'Cash App Taxes'

Circuit judge said supporting evidence seemed 'extremely thin'

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court in St. Louis on Wednesday appeared skeptical of a five-month-old trademark ruling for H&R Block that temporarily barred Block Inc, formerly Square, from using the Block name with its Cash App Taxes tax-preparation service.

One judge at the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said during arguments that there may not be enough evidence to justify the order against Block.

San Francisco-based Block's chief executive, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, announced the company would change its name from Square in December.

H&R Block sued soon after in its hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, accusing Block of trying to profit from its reputation and asking the court to force the company to change its name. It said the two companies have been direct competitors in tax preparation services since Block bought Credit Karma Tax, now called Cash App Taxes, in 2020.

H&R Block requested a preliminary injunction to halt Block's use of the new name and allegedly similar green-square logo to market Cash App Taxes.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey found consumer confusion was likely and barred Block in April from using the name and logo with Cash App Taxes or otherwise communicating that Block is associated with the service. She also rejected Block's argument that changing the branding would cause it significant undue harm.

But Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Melloy said the evidence supporting the injunction seemed "extremely thin," citing differences between the logos, a lack of consumer surveys, and Cash App Taxes' inconspicuous use of the word "Block."

H&R Block's attorney David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton responded that Laughrey highlighted a significant amount of evidence to support her ruling, including the great strength of H&R Block's trademark, the similarity of the names and Block's use of its name in a related field.

Block Inc's attorney Kathleen Sullivan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said the order was "extremely harsh" and that the evidence was "extraordinarily weak."

U.S. Circuit Judges Raymond Gruender and Ralph Erickson were also on the panel.

The case is H&R Block Inc v Block Inc, 8th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-2075.

For H&R Block: David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton

For Block: Kathleen Sullivan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

