U.S. appeals court could revive Uber's challenge to California employment law

Law dealt blow to gig firms' independent contractor model

Judge said 'no rhyme or reason' to exemptions for other industries

July 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court panel appeared to agree with Uber Technologies Inc and Postmates Inc that California lacked a legitimate reason to make it difficult for certain app-based services to treat workers as independent contractors while exempting many similar businesses.

During oral arguments in San Francisco on Wednesday, a three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel seemed open to reviving claims by Uber and Postmates that AB5, a 2019 state worker classification law, violates their constitutional right to equal protection.

AB5 imposes a higher bar to show that workers are independent contractors rather than employees, who have greater legal protections and are more costly for businesses. Gig companies rely heavily on services provided by independent contractors, who some studies show cost 30% less than employees.

State lawmakers exempted a long list of businesses from AB5, including "referral agencies" that connect workers and customers, but explicitly did not exempt app-based transportation and delivery services. That means Uber is subject to the law while pet-sitting service Wag, which has been called "Uber for dogs," is not.

The 9th Circuit judges repeatedly questioned state lawmakers' logic in carving out exemptions.

"You're standing here arguing on behalf of the state in making these distinctions ... but there's no rhyme or reason when I look at them as to why they're doing this," U.S. District Judge Morrison England of the Eastern District of California, who sat by designation, said to Jose Zelidon-Zepeda of the state Attorney General's office.

Zelidon-Zepeda maintained that AB5 was meant to apply to industries - and even individual companies - where misclassification of workers has been rampant, but the judges seemed leery.

Circuit Judge Danielle Forrest acknowledged that the legislature is owed wide latitude in making policy choices. But she said she "cannot conceive" how misclassification could be a major problem for Uber but not for Wag, which has a similar business model.

Theane Evangelis of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, who argued for Uber and Postmates, seized on the judges' confusion with the state's reasoning. She said comments made by the lawmaker who sponsored AB5 showed that it was specifically targeted at major gig economy companies like Uber.

"They came after us like a heat-seeking missile," Evangelis said.

The panel also included Circuit Judge Johnnie Rawlinson.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles last year dismissed the companies' lawsuit, saying the various exemptions were not evidence of animus against Uber, Postmates and similar services.

California voters in 2020 passed a ballot referendum that would exempt app-based transportation services from AB5, as long as they provide a minimum wage and other legal protections to workers. An industry-backed group is appealing a state judge's ruling that the ballot measure was unconstitutional.

The case is Olson v. California, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-55757.

For the plaintiffs: Theane Evangelis of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

For the state: Jose Zelidon-Zepeda of the California Attorney General's office

