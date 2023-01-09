U.S. appeals court denies Chinese defendant's bid to move patent case

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday reversed a decision that allowed Chinese networking-device maker TP-Link Technologies Co to move a patent lawsuit against it from East Texas to California federal court.

The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a foreign defendant cannot justify transferring a lawsuit to a different federal court just by consenting to the new forum, ruling on what it called an "important issue" that has "deeply split" lower courts.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Patent-assertion company Stingray IP Solutions LLC sued TP-Link in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in 2021 for allegedly infringing its wireless communications patents. TP-Link argued that the Texas court lacked jurisdiction over it.

District Judge Rodney Gilstrap granted TP-Link's request last year to move the case to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, where the company said it would consent to being sued.

The Federal Circuit on Monday ordered Gilstrap to reconsider his decision. A unanimous three-judge panel said it saw nothing in the federal rules that would let a foreign defendant "achieve transfer to a preferred district simply by unilateral, post-suit consent."

The transfer decision is based on fairness and convenience, not the defendant's "wish or waiver," the court said.

The case is In re: Stingray IP Solutions LLC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 2013-102.

For Stingray: Jeffrey Lamken of MoloLamken

For TP-Link: Kristopher Reed of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton











