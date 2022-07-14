U.S. appeals court okays Starz copyright claims against Amazon's MGM

Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed MGM logo in this illustration taken, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - MGM Studios' television division on Thursday lost a bid at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to escape hundreds of copyright claims by Starz Entertainment LLC over a licensing agreement gone sour.

The appeals court said that TV network Starz could pursue damages for several instances of alleged infringement that occurred years before the case began.

A Starz spokesperson declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation. MGM and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Starz signed agreements with MGM in 2013 and 2015 to pay nearly $70 million for the exclusive right to show hundreds of MGM TV shows and movies, including the James Bond film series, "Mad Max" and "The Terminator."

A Starz employee learned in 2019 that MGM's film "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" was available to stream on Amazon's platform during the exclusivity period. MGM later told Starz that it had also licensed many other shows and movies to other services.

Amazon bought MGM for $8.5 billion earlier this year.

Starz sued MGM in Los Angeles federal court in 2020 for violating their contracts and its copyright interests in the licensed works.

MGM asked the court to dismiss 381 of Starz's 1,020 copyright claims, arguing they involved licenses that expired more than three years before Starz sued. According to MGM, the Supreme Court in a 2014 case imposed a "strict bar" to infringement damages from more than three years before a lawsuit is filed.

The 9th Circuit on Thursday agreed with the district court that the bar does not apply when a plaintiff like Starz could not have reasonably been aware of the infringement when it happened.

"Adopting a damages bar would mean that a copyright plaintiff who, through no fault of its own, discovers an act of infringement more than three years after the infringement occurred would be out of luck," U.S. Circuit Judge Kim Wardlaw wrote for a three-judge panel. "Such a harsh rule would distort the tenor of the statute."

Wardlaw also said the rule would "incentivize" infringement, noting that modern technology has made it "easier to commit, harder to detect, and tougher to litigate."

The case is Starz Entertainment LLC v. MGM Domestic Television Distribution LLC, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-55379.

For Starz: Mark Perry, formerly of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, and Orin Snyder, Blaine Evanson and Jay Srinivisan of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

For MGM: Wesley Earnhardt of Cravath Swaine & Moore, Robert Klieger of Hueston Hennigan

