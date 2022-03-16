U.S. appeals court temporarily restores Biden measure for calculating climate risks

March 16 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday allowed the Biden administration to continue using Obama-era values for calculating the cost of climate change in government decisions, pending its appeal of a previous ruling.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted the government's request to stay a preliminary injunction imposed by a lower federal court judge in February. That ruling had temporarily blocked the administration from using a value of about $50 per ton as the "social cost of greenhouse gases," an increase from the roughly $10 or less per ton imposed by the Trump administration.

Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese

