US appeals court upholds Trump-era approvals for Wyoming gas project

Aug 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld Trump-era approvals for a natural gas drilling project in southwestern Wyoming, finding federal regulators took a sufficient look at the project’s potential impact on vulnerable birds and antelope.

Affirming a lower court order, a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the U.S. Bureau of Land Management "adequately collected and considered information" on how the Jonah Energy development project might impact greater sage grouse and pronghorn antelope.

The decision marks a loss for the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and the Upper Green River Alliance, which sued BLM over the 2018 approvals that gave the company permission to explore drilling in the region.

BLM declined to comment.

Representatives for the environmental groups, Jonah Energy and the Wyoming attorney general’s office – which defended the approvals in court – didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Jonah Energy project would include up to 3,500 new gas wells in a development area of around 140,000 acres in southwestern Wyoming.

The sage grouse is not considered endangered, but the groups claimed the development threatens its habitat and could disrupt its mating and migratory patterns. The groups also claimed development would disturb an important migratory path used by the antelope.

The groups had argued in their lawsuit, filed in Wyoming federal court in 2019, that the approvals failed to adequately consider those impacts in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act and the Federal Land Policy and Management Act.

BLM, the developer and Wyoming have argued the federal agency did consider potential project impacts, and that the agency plans to continue analyzing the project as development continues.

U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl, in Wyoming, upheld the agency approvals last year after determining the government complied with its obligations under the law, including by taking a “hard look” at potential harms to the animals.

The case is Western Watersheds Project v. U.S. Bureau of Land Management, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-8022.

For the environmental groups: Wendy Park and Ted Zukoski of the Center for Biological Diversity; and Sarah Stellberg of the Advocates for the West

For Bureau of Land Management: Sommer Engels and Thomas Ports of the U.S. Department of Justice

For Jonah Energy: Kathleen Schroder of Davis Graham & Stubbs

For Wyoming: Travis Jordan of the state attorney general's office.

