Gas pumps are roped off with a tape indicating a lack of gasoline at a gas station in Washington, U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated on Friday a Trump-era rule allowing summer sales of gasoline with higher ethanol blends.

The ruling reverses a 2019 rule from the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump that lifted restrictions on the sale of a 15% ethanol fuel blend.