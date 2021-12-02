U.S. appeals court will not block China Telecom revocation order

Companies China Telecom Corp Ltd See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday declined China Telecom Corp's(0728.HK) emergency bid to halt a U.S. Federal Communications Commission order withdrawing its authority to provide services in the United States.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Columbia rejected the U.S. arm of China Telecom's bid to temporarily block the FCC order, which takes effect in early January, pending a full review of its legal challenge. China Telecom had warned it must notify U.S. customers of the decision by Saturday.

