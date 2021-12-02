Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Skip to main content
Reuters home

U.S. appeals court will not block China Telecom revocation order

1 minute read
1/2

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday declined China Telecom Corp's(0728.HK) emergency bid to halt a U.S. Federal Communications Commission order withdrawing its authority to provide services in the United States.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Columbia rejected the U.S. arm of China Telecom's bid to temporarily block the FCC order, which takes effect in early January, pending a full review of its legal challenge. China Telecom had warned it must notify U.S. customers of the decision by Saturday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by David Shepardson

More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry InsightKirkland shortens path to full partnership amid legal talent war
DiversityHow law firms increase DEI among business services and allied professionals
Industry InsightHow legal community institutions increased career opportunities for law students of color during the pandemic
AntitrustU.S. Senate confirms Google critic Kanter to head Justice Dept Antitrust Division