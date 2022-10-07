U.S. appeals court won't revisit ruling holding gender dysphoria is disability

Summary

(Reuters) - An ideologically divided federal appeals court on Friday declined to reconsider a first-of-its-kind ruling that gender dysphoria is protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The 8-7 vote by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was a victory for Kesha Williams, a transgender woman who sued her former jailers in Fairfax County, Virginia, for housing her with men and denying her hormone treatment for her gender dysphoria.

Williams, who spent six months incarcerated in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, alleged that by doing so the county sheriff and other prison officials violated the ADA.

The court's decision means that her lawsuit can proceed.

"Ms. Williams is excited to get back to court and vindicate her rights," Joshua Erlich, her lawyer, said in an email.

Philip Krone, a lawyer for Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid and other defendants at Cook Craig & Francuzenko, did not respond to requests for comment.

Williams sued in 2020, but a judge dismissed her case, concluding gender dysphoria is not a disability as defined by the 1990 civil rights law, which specifically excludes "gender identity disorders not resulting from physical impairments."

But a 2-1 4th Circuit panel disagreed in August, reinstating her lawsuit. U.S. Circuit Judge Diana Gribbon Motz wrote that while being transgender is not a disability, "a transgender person’s medical needs are just as deserving of treatment and protection as anyone else's."

Kincaid and her co-defendants asked the full 4th Circuit to reconsider the panel's decision. But eight appointees of Democratic presidents including Motz overcame the votes of seven Republican appointees to deny the request.

U.S. Circuit Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, in a dissenting opinion said the court had "judicially modified" the ADA and ignored what Congress intended by excluding "gender identity disorders."

He said the ruling imposed a "novel and far-reaching interpretation of an influential federal statute that subjects any employer covered by the ADA to a new disability."

But U.S. Circuit Judge James Wynn, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, said "gender dysphoria" was not the same as "gender identity disorders" and focused not on a person's gender identity but the distress felt by some who experience that "incongruence."

The panel's decision, Wynn said, "faithfully applied Congress’s mandate to construe the ADA broadly, and thus its exclusions narrowly."

The case is Williams v. Kincaid, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2030.

For Williams: Joshua Erlich of The Erlich Law Office

For Kincaid: Philip Krone of Cook Craig & Francuzenko

